Trevor Bayne – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Food City 500 – Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Bayne will make his eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Bristol this weekend. In seven starts he has totaled two top 10’s, one top five and an average finish of 16th.

· His all-time best finish in the Cup series came in the 2016 spring race, a fifth-place result after qualifying 10th. He followed that with 12th in the fall race, 11th last spring, and seventh last fall.

· In 12 Xfinity starts at Thunder Valley, Bayne recorded four top 10’s for an average finish of 15th, his best finish of sixth coming twice in the 2010 fall race in the No. 99 car, and again in the fall of 2013 in the No. 6 Ford EcoBoost machine for Roush Fenway Racing.

Matt Puccia at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Bristol on Sunday. In 13 previous races, Puccia has recorded one top five and four top-10 finishes with a best result of fifth coming in the spring of 2016 with Bayne. In four races calling the shots for Bayne, the team’s average finish is ninth with no finish lower than 12th.

On the Car

AdvoCare is currently in its fourth season as a primary partner on the No. 6 in the MENCS for Roush Fenway Racing. They spent one year as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 in the Xfinity Series prior to making the move with Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 to the MENCS.

Recapping Texas

Despite being caught up in two separate cautions, Bayne was able to hang tough for a 12th-place finish last Sunday at Texas. After rolling off 13th, Bayne earned the free pass at the end of stage one, but was collected in a multi-car accident just after a restart suffering left side damage. After repairs were made, Bayne was caught up in another two-car spin through the front stretch, but he and the team rebounded for 12th, their best finish of 2018.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Bristol:

“Bristol is by far my favorite track. It always helps coming home to race in our backyard, and we’ve certainly had our share of success there. I’m confident that we can build off recent results as well as last week’s top-12 and have a fast AdvoCare Ford Fusion this weekend.”

