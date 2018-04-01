IT’S “DRIVE DAYS” FOR FANS AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY DURING RACE WEEK!

Participants Can Pilot Their Personal Vehicles for Three Laps on Tuesday, April 24 & Thursday, April 26 before NASCAR & ARCA Drivers Take to the Track

TALLADEGA, AL – While the greatest drivers in the world will be competing on Talladega Superspeedway on April 27-29 during an incredible tripleheader weekend (GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300, General Tire 200), fans will have the opportunity to hit the pavement first and drive their personal car around NASCAR’s biggest and most competitive track earlier in the week during “Drive Days.”

On Tuesday (April 24) and Thursday (April 26), “Drive Days” will offer participants to take their street legal vehicles for three thrilling laps at highway speed behind a Talladega Safety/Pace truck on Talladega’s 2.66-mile, 33-degree high banks for just $50. Times are:

Tuesday, April 24 : 12 Noon-4 pm CDT (Staging begins outside Gate 9 at 11:30 am CDT )

: (Staging begins outside Gate 9 at ) Thursday, April 26 : 10 am-2 pm CDT (Staging begins outside Gate 9 at 8:30 am CDT )

Those interested in participating will need to stage at the outside entrance to Gate 9 which is located at the Turn 3 crossover entrance. Look for directional signage upon arriving on the property.

Other guidelines for the two days include:

TSS Emergency Services will determine the number of vehicles that will be on track at one time

Participants that do not abide by TSS rules and regulations will be removed from the race track surface and property

Participants/Vehicles observed by TSS Emergency Services or staff dropping back or lagging behind and exceeding the paced highway speed will be removed from the race track surface and property

No Passing allowed

No vehicles allowed in/on top groove/lane of the race track

Participants/Vehicles determined by TSS Emergency Services or Staff unsafe or unfit will not be allowed onto the race track surface

Participants must remain in vehicle at all times once they enter the race track surface

Participants behind the wheel must be 19 years of age or older, and once on the track, remain in vehicle at all times. Each vehicle must be equipped with enough seatbelts for all passengers. No motorcycles, RV’s or tractor trailers will be allowed on the track. Cash or credit card will be acceptable upon arrival. For more information on this event, call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The “Drive Days” kick off a full week of activity at the historic venue, culminating in three exciting motorsports events – the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (Friday, April 27), the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, April 28), and the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, April 29). For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).



About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 tripleheader race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **