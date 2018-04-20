Ty Majeski – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 60 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski on Bristol

“We tested Bristol a few weeks ago and I thought it went really well. Obviously, I’ve never been there before, but it was good to get some seat time at such a unique track. Mike (Kelley) made some good adjustments throughout the weekend and I was really happy with the car at the end of the two-day test. Bristol is such a fast track with high banks. You can’t see the exit going through the center of the turn. You can’t see where you are headed when you get on the gas, so that was something new to get used to.”

Majeski on Preparing for Bristol

“I’ve been running a lot of laps on iRacing and at the Ford simulator trying to get as much seat time as I can before getting there. I’ve been watching a lot of tape and watching trends coming in and out of pit road since that can certainly be confusing at Bristol.”

SunnyD

SunnyD will look to make its presence known this weekend as NASCAR rolls into the winding hills of Tennessee and Bristol Motor Speedway. Not only will the iconic brand be featured on the No. 17 Ford Fusion of Ricky Stenhouse, but the trendy orange and blue scheme will also be featured on Ty Majeski’s No. 60 Ford Mustang, as the highly regarded up-and-comer makes his Bristol racing debut.

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Bristol will be the first of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

