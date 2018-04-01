SunnyD to Bring SunnyDays with Bristol Takeover

Classic Brand looks to bring Sunshine to Thunder Valley

CONCORD, N.C. (April 11, 2018) – SunnyD will look to make its presence known this weekend as NASCAR rolls into the winding hills of eastern Tennessee and Bristol Motor Speedway. Not only will the iconic brand be featured on the No. 17 Ford Fusion of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but the trendy orange and blue scheme will also be featured on Ty Majeski’s No. 60 Ford Mustang, as the highly regarded up-and-comer makes his Bristol racing debut.

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said. “I can’t wait to get this weekend started especially with SunnyD on our No. 17 Ford. We’ve been so close at Bristol so hopefully we can get this fan favorite scheme into victory lane and celebrate with some refreshing SunnyD.”

Stenhouse is coming off a strong performance at Texas, where he wheeled the SunnyD Ford all the way through the field and into first position, before a late mechanical issue cost him what looked to be a sure top-five finish.

Majeski will make his 2018 debut after scoring a top-10 finish in the season finale last season at Homestead.

“I’m very excited about running my first race at Bristol and about having SunnyD on the car this weekend,” said Majeski. “Bristol is one of those tracks that you circle on the schedule and you grow up dreaming of running there. We had a blast testing there a couple of weeks ago and I can’t wait to get back there and hit the track with that SunnyD Ford Mustang.”

Stenhouse’s No. 17 SunnyD Ford is widely regarded as one of the best-looking race cars on the circuit and the duo of SunnyD Fords on the track this weekend at Bristol will certainly shed light on an already bright and action-packed weekend at the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

Fans are invited to join in the SunnyD takeover throughout the weekend, as Roush Fenway’s award-winning social team continues to provide fans with unique behind the scenes looks, fan giveaways and other original content. Fans should check out the Roush Fenway Instagram stories for exclusive behind-the-scenes action, as well as promotions for the team’s store.

In addition to on-track success, Roush Fenway and SunnyD have teamed together in several unique social programs and promotions. Last season’s ‘Race with Ricky Sweepstakes’, which offered fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to race against Stenhouse, received over a half a million entries and was recognized with a prestigious MarCom Gold Award as one of the most successful integrated marketing campaigns of the year. The partnerships platform launch in 2016 was a massive success, garnering industry recognition as a finalist for a PR News’ Platinum Award.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. In addition to SunnyD, the company markets beverages under the Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, Veryfine®, Fruit2O®, Daily’s®, Big Burst®, Guzzler®, and Nutrament® brands. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.harvesthill.com and www.sunnyd.com, and be sure to follow SunnyD Racing on Facebook and Instagram.

