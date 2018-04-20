Stenhouse Jr. – Bristol Advance – SunnyD

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has ten NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 22.0 and average finishing position of 10.8.

In his ten MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored three top-five and four top-10 finishes at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Last time at Bristol

After a punctured tire sent his Ford into the outside wall on lap 200, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame adversity to earn a 14th-place finish in Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

SunnyD

SunnyD will look to make its presence known this weekend as NASCAR rolls into the winding hills of Tennessee and Bristol Motor Speedway. Not only will the iconic brand be featured on the No. 17 Ford Fusion of Ricky Stenhouse, but the trendy orange and blue scheme will also be featured on Ty Majeski’s No. 60 Ford Mustang, as the highly regarded up and comer makes his Bristol racing debut.

Tennessee native

Lead engineer on the No. 17 team, Randy Seals, grew up in McMinnville, Tennessee. Seals is an avid pilot who flies his University of Tennessee orange plane to most of the close races, including Bristol.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Bristol:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Bristol this weekend especially after our misfortune at Texas. We’ve been so close at Bristol just keep coming up short one position. We feel the key is to have a car that can run either groove so we will work on dialing our SunnyD Ford in on Saturday. Fans are going to be able to see their favorite paint scheme on two of our cars this weekend. Ty (Majeski) will have it on his No. 60 Ford Mustang as well. They had a good test there a few weeks ago so hopefully the fans will get to see two strong showings from the SunnyD Fords.”

