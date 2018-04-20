Ryan Reed – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Bristol Motor Speedway

Reed has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) nine times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Reed Looks to Rebound from 2017 Bristol Results

Spring 2017: Ryan Reed blew a right-front tire Saturday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending his day early. Reed took the green flag from the rear of the pack due to a penalty in pre-race technical inspection, but was making progress working his way through the field when the right-front tire blew on lap 79, resulting in a 38th-place finish.

Fall 2017: Ryan Reed was prepared to take on the night race Bristol Motor Speedway, but his forward momentum was cut short in Stage 1. Reed suffered damage being on the outside of a three-wide squeeze for position and then the damage resulted in a flat tire once racing resumed. The damage from the flat tire was too severe to continue, leaving Reed with a 37th-place finish.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Bristol

“Bristol is the number one track that I need to get better at as a driver. Dover was another of those tracks for me, but we went there last year and got a top five in the first race and struggled a little bit in the second, but we know we made a lot of gains there last year. Bristol we just need to hit the reset button. As a driver when you are struggling at a place you need to clear your mind going into the weekend and not let your past runs dictate what you are going to do this year. I’m looking at it like a clean slate and starting fresh.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

