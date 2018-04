Full Weekend Schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 Mountain Dew/Little Caesars Chevrolet, take the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 24, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 Mountain Dew/Little Caesars Chevrolet, take the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 24, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, April 13

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

10:30 a.m.: Kyle Larson

10:45 a.m.: Trevor Bayne

11 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Majeski

11:15 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash drivers Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Preece

1:20 p.m.: Kyle Busch

1:45 p.m.: Erik Jones

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Saturday, April 14

8:30-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1 (Follow live)

9:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

11:05-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1 pm.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

3 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, April 15

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 (500 laps, 266.5 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

5:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

Race Info:

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Race: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 300)