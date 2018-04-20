Start Tme for Sunday’s Monster Energy Series Race Moved Up at Bristol  

Tweet Photo by David Yeazell for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

NASCAR and track officials have moved up the start time for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway to 1 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) because of the threat of inclement weather.

RELATED: Full weekend schedule

The Food City 500 was originally set for a green flag at 2:13 p.m. ET. That start time — and all pre-race ceremonies — have been moved up to one hour earlier.

Officials reached that decision Saturday morning, faced with a 90 percent chance of precipitation in the race-day forecast at the half-mile Tennessee track, according to the National Weather Service.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for the race while brother Kurt will start next to him on the front row.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **