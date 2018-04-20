Preece cashes in at Thunder Valley

Tweet Ryan Preece celebrates winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Ed Coombs/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The first thing Ryan Preece did after he climbed out of his car in victory lane was grab the oversized novelty check he received for winning the first race of this year’s XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash, which he promptly tossed to his crew standing behind his car.

“This Rheem/Ruud Toyota TRD Camry, JGR car was awesome! These guys right here. They all work hard and they don’t get any credit on TV.

I got to thank everybody last year for helping me make this year all possible. Because without last year, I wouldn’t be sitting in Bristol victory lane in an XFINITY Series car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“To win here man, it’s unreal. I guess I didn’t make Joey Logano look like a fool.”

Preece made the winning move driving underneath Brandon Jones going into Turn 1 to take the lead with 12 laps to go, and set sail to his second career victory in 43-career XFINITY Grand National Series starts.

Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Elliott Sadler and Spencer Gallagher rounded out the Top-five.

Jones, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer,

Cole Custer led the field to the green flag at 1:15 p.m. Exiting Turn 2, however, Justin Allgaier powered by him with ease to lead the first lap. Coming to the line to start the fifth lap, Christopher Bell shot up the track, a result of a right-front tire failure, and slammed the outside wall. As the field slowed to avoid hitting him, cars slammed into the back of others and the resulting accordion effect swallowed up nine cars.

Back to green on Lap 18, the field settled into a conveyor-belt run to the competition caution at Lap 45. Daniel Hemric exited the pits as the race leader, while Justin Allgaier exited third.

A lap after the restart on Lap 55, Bell powered by Hemric on the outside heading into Turn 1 to take the lead and drove on to win the first stage.

Ryan Preece exited the pits first and led the field back to green on Lap 99, as well as after he restart on Lap 109 (for a multi-car wreck on the backstretch). On the latter restart, however, Daniel Hemric shot past him on the bottom to retake the lead. Preece worked to the inside of Hemric on Lap 163, however, and won the second stage.

Chase Briscoe took the lead after he elected not to pit, along with Brandon Jones and Tyler Reddick, but had the lead usurped by Jones, who fended off challenges from Preece as the laps clicked away, with less than 60 to go. It was rendered a moot point by Shane Lee, who brought out the caution with 27 to go and set up the run to the finish.

CAUTION SUMMARY

There were four multi-car incidents. The first on Lap 4 (nine cars), Lap 58 (four cars), Lap 100 (seven cars) and Lap 140 (three cars), also brought out red flag for seven minutes and one second.

Four cautions flew for single or two-car incidents.

Three flew for scheduled reasons (competition/stage conclusion).

NUTS & BOLTS

The race lasted two hours, 21 minutes and 57 seconds, at an average speed of 67.857 mph. There were 13 lead changes among eight different drivers, and 12 cautions for 93 laps.

Sadler leaves with a six-point lead over Hemric, which will probably grow wider because Hemric’s car failed post-race inspection.

