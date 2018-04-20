RCR Post Race Report – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

On-Track Incident Ends Matt Tifft’s Day Early at Bristol Motor Speedway

“We had a strong run going in our No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro, running in the top 10 during Stage 1 before the No. 7 car spun us out. I’m not sure what he was thinking to be that aggressive so early on. He could have showed a little more patience but ruined our day instead. I was really hoping to get my first top-10 finish at Bristol this weekend. We had a good No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro that Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the team had worked hard on. I hate to see our day end like this, but that’s the nature of this place.”

-Matt Tifft

Shane Lee Finishes 14th in Xfinity Series Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

“Wow, today’s race was exciting and I’m happy with the result. Nick Harrison (crew chief) and Andy Houston (spotter) were great to work with today. It can sometimes get a little dicey here at Bristol but, the team gave me the best car possible to compete for a top-10 finish. The car showed a lot of speed and it handled well throughout the majority of the first two stages. It’s unfortunate the right-front tire went down in the closing laps of the race, but all things considered, it was a solid finish. I learned so much this weekend and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to race for RCR with Childress Vineyards on the hood. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in the car later this season.”

-Shane Lee

Daniel Hemric and the South Point Team Earn Third-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

“Some of the cautions that we had early in the race made for shorter runs and it helped us with track position. We were able to lead a bunch of laps because of that and give ourselves an opportunity to compete for a win and stage points. This No. 21 team was so fast today; (crew chief) Danny Stockman did a great job getting our team prepared for this race. I felt that as an organization we showed a lot of speed. We all knew without the Cup regulars in the race today that there would be a more opportunities to collect points and win. We came up a few positions short, but we’ll learn from today and move on to Richmond.”

-Daniel Hemric

