Bristol Cup Race Postponed to Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at 1:00 p.m., due to persistent rain showers. The race broadcast will remain on FOX.

It’ll resume from Lap 205, with Kyle Larson leading the event.

The forecast for today called for 100 percent chance of rain and the hourly forecasts gave no better odds than 40 percent chance of rain (Weather.com). But breaks in the weather at frequent intervals allowed the event to get close to halfway to its conclusion.

RACE UPDATE: The #FoodCity500 is postponed until 1:00 PM on Monday, April 16. Spectator gates will open at 11:30 AM. Tickets from today will be good tomorrow. — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) April 15, 2018

