Bristol Cup Race Postponed to Monday

by Tucker White On Sun, Apr. 15, 2018

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at 1:00 p.m., due to persistent rain showers. The race broadcast will remain on FOX.

It’ll resume from Lap 205, with Kyle Larson leading the event.

The forecast for today called for 100 percent chance of rain and the hourly forecasts gave no better odds than 40 percent chance of rain (Weather.com). But breaks in the weather at frequent intervals allowed the event to get close to halfway to its conclusion.

Race Leaderboard

