A Forgettable Bristol Race for Truex Jr.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 16, 2018) — It didn’t get any better for Martin Truex Jr. in Monday’s resumed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex, who was involved in a Lap 3 accident Sunday and positioned in 29th place when the race was postponed a day for rain, suffered another setback Monday on Lap 270 when an oil line broke in his damaged No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota. He was credited with a 30th-place finish.

“Not much to say, just one of those weekends you want to forget about and turn your focus 100 percent on the next race,” said the Furniture Row Racing driver, who was running 27th when the oil line broke.

After eight NASCAR Cup Series races Truex sits seventh in the driver point standings.

The race winner was Kyle Busch. Rounding out the top-10 in order were: Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman.

The 500-lap race at the half-mile oval had 13 cautions for 114 laps and there were 18 lead changes among eight drivers.

The next race is Saturday night April 21 – the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

