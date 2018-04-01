RCR Post Race Report – Food City 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Realtree Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Show Speed at Bristol Motor Speedway

“I know we were better than a 15th-place finish, but the scoreboard doesn’t show it today. We stayed out to try and save an extra set of tires and it ended up being a long run, so we corded our left front tire and went a lap down. You just can never predict when a long run will happen at Bristol Motor Speedway. There were not enough laps after that to earn our lap back. It’s a shame because the No. 3 Realtree Camaro ZL1 was fast today. We ran a lot of the race in the top-five and posted some of the fastest times during the race. We were fast on restarts, and I’m proud of that. I hope all fans enjoyed seeing the new Realtree fishing pattern on the track.”

-Austin Dillon

Solid Comeback For Ryan Newman and the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

“We had a top five car and just got the wrong spot on the restart there near the end. I wish we would have restarted on the outside instead of the inside. It was a good run for our Bass Pro/Cabela’s Chevrolet. The team did a good job this weekend. Starting clear back like we did in 30th and then being as high as second during the race, it was a good team effort. It’s certainly something to build on while going to one of my favorite race tracks next weekend. Thanks to all the fans who braved the elements and watched a good race with us yesterday as well as today.”

-Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **