The Easy Guide to Help You Prolong the Life of Your Car

When it comes to big purchases, a car is usually everyone’s first. The difference between buying a car and a house, of course, is that while houses typically increase in value and are seen as one of the most stable investment choices you can make, cars depreciate in value over time. It is for that reason that maintaining your car and doing all that you can so that you can prolong its life is key to making the most of your purchase.

From treating your car well and maintaining it, to even buying the right car for the most value, there are so many ways you can make the most of your money.

On Buying the Best Car for Value

Unless you have a specific model in mind or you consider vehicles to be status symbols that you want or need to cash in on, it is always best to go for the vehicle that will give you the most value for your money. You don’t, however, want to sacrifice safety features in order to get this. That is why it is important that you know your cars and the features that you want them to have.

It is also important that you compare the vehicles that you look at by today’s standards. You could easily buy an old car that had top safety qualifications, but those qualifications would have been from the car’s release, and not necessarily what they mean now. Safety should be your priority. Globally, over one million people die on the road every year, with another 20 – 50 million being injured. Having a vehicle that has top safety qualifications can help you survive an otherwise life-ending crash, and new technologies and new designs are coming out every year.

That is why you should opt for a vehicle that is at the forefront of safety now. It does not mean you need to buy a new model, but opting for a used car from last year’s roundup can be a great place to start looking. This way you can avoid the immediate depreciation value, save money, and still have a safe and reliable vehicle.

On Maintaining Your Vehicle

Maintaining your car can help you significantly extend its life. There are so many tips and tricks to help you accomplish this. If you have a new car, for instance, you will want to be easy on its break-in period, or in other words the first 1000 miles. Drive under 55mph, avoid heavy loads, and don’t leave your car idle for too long.

From there, it is all about driving safely and ensuring that you take your vehicle in to be often serviced. This is particularly important if your engine light is on. When this happens, you will want to check engine light at Elite Auto Repair as soon as possible. A lot can be fixed if you properly maintain your vehicle, and by getting it checked out and its oil changed and so on you can extend the life of your vehicle significantly. The only time you should consider getting a new vehicle is if a new one can be run for significantly less. An example would be when electric cars become so mainstream and dependable that running on gasoline becomes a huge expense to keep up.

Proactive Safety Measures

The best way to prolong the life of your car is to avoid getting into accidents. Of course, not all accidents are avoidable, but by being proactive with your safety and simply being smart about how you act around a vehicle can go a long way.

When it comes to vehicular accidents, the first thing you have to understand is that the majority of injuries occur when the car is parked. You can get hurt from pinching your fingers in the door, from hurting yourself getting in and out of the car to even antifreeze or radiator burns. By knowing the most common injuries, you can do a lot to avoid them. It benefits you directly, saving you from pain and from being in an embarrassing situation.

When you are driving, however, you are looking at a different story. You are responsible for your actions, which means you need to be proactive with how you drive so that you can do your part to recognize dangers and react accordingly before an accident happens. One key means of being proactive with your driving is watching out for pedestrians, particularly children. Children have the bad habit of running onto the road to catch a ball they were playing with and can run out right in front of your vehicle before you have the chance to break. To prevent this, always look underneath the belly of the car. You will find that you should be able to see the ground in front of every parked car along the street. Keep your food on the break and watch for any feet that might be running across the road. Do this, and you’ll be able to stop in time and save a child’s life.

Other proactive safety measures include knowing how to respond to certain common traffic accidents. One common accident occurs when drivers are distracted at stop lights. The danger here is that if they bump into your rear, they could send you into oncoming traffic, making the accident a lot worse than just a case of whiplash. To prevent this, always leave space in front of you so that if you were to be hit from behind, you have somewhere to go. Similarly, mapping out a plan of escape can go a long way. If you are on the edge and there is a bus stop next to you, angle your wheels towards the bus stop so that if you are hit, you will go safely into the empty space and not hit anyone else.

These proactive safety methods are important for your safety, the safety of other drivers, the safety of pedestrians, and, of course, the health of your car. If you can manage to keep your vehicle and drive accident-free, then you automatically have made full use of its lifespan.

