Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

ToyotaCare 250 – Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Richmond Raceway. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis previously at Texas Motor Speedway and finished in the 25th position.

News and notes: After coming off another solid performance at Bristol, Spencer Boyd and team are set to head to Virginia for some more short track action at Richmond Raceway. “I’ve had this track circled for a while,” says Boyd. “One of my favorite racing memories of all time was running bumper to bumper with Dale Jr. there last year. I’m hoping between my previous experience at the track and our team’s momentum from the last couple of weeks, we can put together a really solid run.” The team is excited to welcome new associate sponsor, Strike Force Energy on board this weekend. Strike Force Energy is a Veteran-owned company that makes energy packed beverage enhancers.

TV/Radio: The ToyotaCare 250 from Richmond Raceway can be seen live on Friday, April 20th on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

Spencer Boyd Racing

Joshua Aultice

joshua@tnbsports.com

434-841-9692

