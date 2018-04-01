GMS Racing NXS Richmond Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Richmond Raceway

Richmond Stats

Gallagher will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Richmond Raceway.

Best Finish: 10th (Spring, 2017)

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis no.215; Gallagher ran this chassis this year at ISM Raceway (Start:12th/Finish:14th) and in 2017 at Kentucky Speedway (Start:14th/Finish:13th) and Iowa Speedway (Start:12th/Finish:37th).

– After his top-five run, Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will be contenders, for the first time, in this weekend’s Xfinity Dash 4 Cash event at Richmond Raceway.

“Richmond is one of the lowest grip asphalt tracks that I have ever been to. It’s so wild to come off of turn two and see how much pedaling you have to do. I have had dirt cars with more forward bite than what I get at Richmond. It’s a super cool race track, it’s a great old surface and it’s just the right size too. It’s short track racing but there is so much room to spread out and experiment with different lines and is really fun to drive. With a top-five finish at Bristol last weekend, we qualified for our first ever Xfinity Dash 4 Cash event at Richmond. With one hundred thousand dollars on the line, you better believe I will be racing my tail off to bring it home.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

