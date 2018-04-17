NASCAR Driver AJ Allmendinger at Kroger in Richmond on April 19

Allmendinger will meet fans, sign autographs and shop for local food pantry

Richmond, Va. – April 17, 2018 – Richmond race fans are invited to the Kroger store located at 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 on Thursday, April 19 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The free event will include an appearance from AJ Allmendinger, who currently competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing, along with autograph signing, photo opportunities with fans and a shopping competition for the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry, an agency partner of FeedMore.

“We love hosting these events with AJ at Kroger stores so his fans can come out and have a great experience meeting him,” said Allison McGee with Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re excited for the opportunity to give back to the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry for this event which allows the food to stay local to the members of the community.”

Food bank representatives will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with essential food bank items. The food from the shopping spree will be donated to the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry along with a gift card as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support the fight against hunger.

“I always look forward to spending time with the Richmond community at Kroger this Thursday evening before racing at Richmond Raceway,” Allmendinger said. “We have a lot of fun with these events and the best part is having the chance to meet so many fans. I hope to see you there!”

###

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates 122 stores, 119 pharmacies and 93 fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. Headquartered in Roanoke, the Mid-Atlantic Division is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves. As a part of The Kroger Company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, the company is aiming to end hunger while eliminating food waste across the company by 2025. Kroger Mid-Atlantic also supports causes including women’s health, military troops and their families, in addition to local schools and other grassroots organizations. Kroger continues to be a strong supporter of the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and organizations that promote the advancement of women and minorities. Fortune magazine named Kroger the “most generous company in America” and The Reputation Institute ranked Kroger among the Top 100 of America’s Most Reputable Companies. For more information, visit www.kroger.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **