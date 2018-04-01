No. 10 Smithfield Ford placed in Monster Monument at Victory Plaza

DOVER, Del. (April 17, 2018) – Delaware’s most famous landmark was made whole again on Tuesday as the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion was placed in the right hand of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, during an event at Dover International Speedway.

About 150 NASCAR fans and media looked on as the team from First State Crane and Kent Construction lifted the No. 10 Smithfield Ford off the ground and secured it in the Monster Monument, the 46-foot statue that overlooks the fun and excitement during NASCAR events at Dover International Speedway.

Fans in attendance received Smithfield hats and coupons for their high-quality products. Smithfield is the presenting sponsor of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.

“It’s good to see the Smithfield car back in the Monster Monument,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The precision that First State Crane and Kent Construction use to put it in place – it’s almost like watching a surgeon at work. This is really like a kickoff to our racing season, with a car back in the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield.”

Aric Almirola, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford, will be one of the top contenders in the upcoming “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6 at Dover International Speedway. The race is the centerpiece of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend from May 4-6.

Almirola has two top-5 and three top-10 finishes in 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover and won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Monster Mile in 2010.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, will also host a special event on Saturday, May 5 at 10:15 a.m., when a marquee plaque honoring Jeff Gordon is unveiled at the Monster Monument. Gordon will join Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and David Pearson as the only drivers with marquee plaques on the Monster Monument.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

# # #

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Smithfield

A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, establishing the town as the “Ham Capital of the World.” From hand-trimmed bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com, www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand, and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation — the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — the No. 4 Ford Fusion for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Aric Almirola, the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Kurt Busch. The team also competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series by fielding a full-time entry — the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer — and one part-time entry — the No. 98 Ford Mustang. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Stewart-Haas Racing operates out of a 200,000-square-foot facility with nearly 370 employees. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

