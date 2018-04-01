Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Richmond International Raceway

· Stenhouse has ten career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Richmond with an average starting position of 15.8 and average finishing position of 20.1.

· In 2013, Stenhouse scored his first career MENCS top-10 finish as a rookie at Richmond.

· Stenhouse Jr. comes into the weekend coming off a fourth-place finish at Bristol; best finish so far this 2018 season.

Last time at Richmond

After a late race caution sent the race into over-time, the Roush Fenway Racing driver took the wave around to get on the tail end of the lead lap. Stenhouse gained one position taking the checkered flag in the 19th position.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank who served as the primary sponsor for Stenhouse Jr’s two wins last season will return to the No. 17 Ford this weekend.

In the News

Roush Fenway Racing announced today that Fastenal, Fifth Third, and SunnyD will continue their partnership with Stenhouse and the No. 17 Ford thru 2021.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Richmond:

“After how strong our Ford was in Bristol, I’m really looking forward to racing at Richmond this weekend. Richmond has been a decent track for us in the past. It’s great to have Fifth Third back on our Ford this weekend. My pit crew has been doing a great job lately so if we can execute on pit-road and keep making the needed adjustments then we should leave Richmond with a solid finish.”

