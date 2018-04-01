Trevor Bayne – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Toyota Owners 400 – Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Richmond Raceway

· Trevor Bayne will make his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Richmond Saturday night.

· In six races at the .750-mile short track, Bayne has an average finish of 19.3 with his best of 13th coming in last season’s spring race. He also recorded two top-17 results in 2016 with a 17th-place finish in the spring race, and 14th in the fall event.

· Bayne’s best starting spot is 17th in the spring of 2016. He rolled off 18th in the last event at Richmond last fall.

· In eight starts at Richmond in the Xfinity Series, Bayne recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of third in the Sept. 2010 event after starting from the eighth position.

Matt Puccia at Richmond Raceway

· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Richmond. In 13 previous races at the .750-mile oval, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle in Sept. 2012.

On the Car

AdvoCare is currently in its fourth season as a primary partner on the No. 6 in the MENCS for Roush Fenway Racing. They spent one year as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 in the Xfinity Series prior to making the move with Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 to the MENCS.

Recapping Bristol

In a race controlled by Mother Nature that was resumed Monday afternoon, Bayne got collected in an early multi-car accident on lap 117 that set him back. He and the No. 6 team battled through multiple repairs and adjustments to try and get back on the lead lap, but would end up finishing 24th in the Food City 500.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Richmond:

“Having back-to-back short tracks is exciting for me and our team. We haven’t had the luck go our way but our guys have been grinding week in and week out, and hopefully everyone’s hard work will be rewarded this weekend with a strong run under the lights in our AdvoCare Ford Fusion.”

