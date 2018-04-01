Ryan Reed – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Richmond

Reed has competed at Richmond Raceway 10 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

He made his first career NXS start at the track in 2013, earning a 16th-place finish. His best career finish at the track came in September 2013 when he finished ninth.

Reed finished 11th in both Richmond races in 2016.

Reed on Richmond

“We were really competitive the first race at Richmond last year. We ran in the top 10, but got turned on the last restart and I hit the inside wall. Richmond is a place I really enjoy to go to. I made my first Xfinity start at Richmond. It’s just a battle there, every time you go you have new challenges. They change the tire a lot at that place and it just seems like every time you have new things that you are struggling with, where I feel like a few other tracks are more consistent in what you fight. At Richmond we can focus on an area we struggled at last year and then wind up with a whole new set of problems. Just being able to battle it out and know that everyone is going to be struggling it out on balance at least a little bit and being able to deal with that the best will make for a good weekend. I think that is where our team is really good, being able to persevere through a lot of those challenges.”

One Year Ago at Richmond

Ryan Reed found himself closing in on a top-five finish in NASCAR’s overtime Saturday afternoon, but his efforts were foiled by contact with one lap to go. Reed had steadily advanced all day, but the contact sent him into the wall and ended his efforts one lap short of the finish. Reed was scored 23rd in the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang.

Reed on XFINITY Series Debut at Richmond in 2013

“I always look forward to going back to Richmond. I got my start at Richmond and have a lot of great memories there. I can remember five years ago being 19 and strapping into the racecar at Richmond for my first start, I was so nervous before qualifying. I love short track racing.”

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **