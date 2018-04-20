Chase Briscoe – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Richmond

“I have never been to Richmond, but I’ve spent some time on the sim getting ready for this weekend. Richmond will be fun, it’s a short track and gives you options to move around. There is lots of tire spin, which will be good for a dirt guy. I’m really looking forward to getting back in the No. 60 this weekend.”

Nutri Chomps

Nutri Chomps are a 100% rawhide-free, vitamin & mineral enriched, high protein dog crew made of chicken and pork skin. Nutri Chomps is one of several product lines by Scott Pet, Inc. Scott Pet is headquartered in Rockville, Indiana and is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of quality pet products for over 40 years.

Scott Pet began a relationship with Briscoe in 2016 while he was competing in the ARCA Series. Briscoe promoted Scott Pet products on the track, while Jack Hanna entered homes through television commercials educating consumers on the dangers of rawhide. Briscoe and Hanna will team up again in 2018 to continue to share their message from track to television. Hanna’s image is featured on the quarter panels of Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Richmond is the third of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date EVENT 60 24-Feb Atlanta Briscoe 7-Apr Texas Briscoe 20-Apr Richmond Briscoe 2-Jun Pocono Briscoe 30-Jun Chicago Briscoe 28-Jul Iowa Briscoe 11-Aug Mid Ohio Briscoe 17-Aug Bristol Briscoe 8-Sep Indianapolis Briscoe 15-Sep Las Vegas Briscoe 6-Oct Dover Briscoe 17-Nov Homestead Briscoe

