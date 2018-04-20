Chase Briscoe – Richmond Advance
by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 18, 2018
Team: No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Mike Kelley
ADVANCE NOTES
Briscoe on Richmond
“I have never been to Richmond, but I’ve spent some time on the sim getting ready for this weekend. Richmond will be fun, it’s a short track and gives you options to move around. There is lots of tire spin, which will be good for a dirt guy. I’m really looking forward to getting back in the No. 60 this weekend.”
Nutri Chomps
Nutri Chomps are a 100% rawhide-free, vitamin & mineral enriched, high protein dog crew made of chicken and pork skin. Nutri Chomps is one of several product lines by Scott Pet, Inc. Scott Pet is headquartered in Rockville, Indiana and is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of quality pet products for over 40 years.
Scott Pet began a relationship with Briscoe in 2016 while he was competing in the ARCA Series. Briscoe promoted Scott Pet products on the track, while Jack Hanna entered homes through television commercials educating consumers on the dangers of rawhide. Briscoe and Hanna will team up again in 2018 to continue to share their message from track to television. Hanna’s image is featured on the quarter panels of Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.
Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford
Richmond is the third of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60
|2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|EVENT
|60
|24-Feb
|Atlanta
|Briscoe
|7-Apr
|Texas
|Briscoe
|20-Apr
|Richmond
|Briscoe
|2-Jun
|Pocono
|Briscoe
|30-Jun
|Chicago
|Briscoe
|28-Jul
|Iowa
|Briscoe
|11-Aug
|Mid Ohio
|Briscoe
|17-Aug
|Bristol
|Briscoe
|8-Sep
|Indianapolis
|Briscoe
|15-Sep
|Las Vegas
|Briscoe
|6-Oct
|Dover
|Briscoe
|17-Nov
|Homestead
|Briscoe