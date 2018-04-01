Superior Logistics Joins Go Fas Racing – Richmond Advance

Race 9 of 36:

The Go Fas Racing team will travel to Richmond Raceway this weekend with a new look and a new sponsor on board. Superior Logistics will make their debut with the team sporting a red, white, and blue scheme sure to catch attention under the lights in Richmond, VA.

Superior Logistics Services provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada. Superior Logistics was last a primary sponsor of a team in 2001 but has been with Go Fas Racing’s business partner Joe Falk as a team partner for many years.

Capitalizing on Momentum :

It may only be eight races in to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, but the Go Fas Racing team has had their two best finishes of 2018 back-to-back in the last two weeks. A 16th place result at Texas Motor Speedway and a 21st place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway have the team trending upwards as they head into the 0.75-mile oval in Henrico County, Virginia. The team currently sits 31st in the overall points standings, but can easily advance up to 29th with a solid finish at Richmond and capitalizing on a wildcard race at Talladega the next week. It could prove to be a pivotal two weeks for the team, especially with the momentum heading into Richmond.

Last Week for the No.32 Team:

DiBenedetto and the No.32 CorvetteParts.net team were in Bristol, Tennessee for 500 laps of racing at the high-banked half-mile oval last weekend. DiBenedetto considers Bristol to be one of his favorite tracks, and it showed why just minutes into opening practice. DiBenedetto spent a lot of time within the top-5 of the practice speed charts and qualified the CorvetteParts.net No.32 in the 24th position.

Unfortunately, off and on rain kept the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series from running a complete race on Sunday, getting just over 200 laps of the race in before rain hit. DiBenedetto and the CorvetteParts.net No.32 restarted the race Monday afternoon from the 24th position, slowly moving up the field and missing several crashes. The team was able to bring home their second-best finish of the season, 21st at the end of the day, just before snow returned to Bristol. A 21st place result and a car in one-piece is exactly what the CorvetteParts.net team needed to keep the positive momentum going.

DiBenedetto on Richmond Raceway:

“Richmond can definitely be a frustrating place to race at. It’s a low-speed oval with minimal banking. It’s hard to get the car to handle perfectly on both ends of the track, so it’s always a compromise. I don’t really feel like we’ve ever really had a car that stood out much there, but I know (Crew Chief) Randy Cox is taking it as a personal project to bring us a really good car this weekend. He knows we’ve struggled there in the past and I can’t wait to see what he can do with our No.32 Superior Logistics Ford. I’m hoping we can continue to get solid results and move forward in the points standings a little bit heading into the wildcard race at Talladega.”

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond Raceway:

Starts: 6

Average Start: 31.3

Average Finish: 33.1

Best Finish: 28th (2017)

————————————————————————-

About Our Team

About Superior Logistics:

Superior Logistics Services provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada.

Our local pickup and delivery services are geared towards consumer convenience and on-time delivery. Our freight audit and consultation services provide you with the tools to maximize the value of your dollar before your shipment leaves your doors.

Ship your dry and refrigerated products fast with our 2nd-day service to Texas and Mexico border points, and 2nd- and 3rd-day service to California, Oregon and Washington. You can count on Superior Logistics to swiftly and safely transport your goods to all locations by the most cost-effective option.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

