Food Lion Partners with Richard Petty Motorsports in Richmond

Eckrich and Food Lion to Support Bubba Wallace Saturday Night

WELCOME, N.C. (April 18, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Food Lion will be the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team during this weekend’s race weekend at the Richmond Raceway. Eckrich, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and deli meats, will also be a partner of Wallace Jr. and the team at Richmond.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., operates more than 1,000 grocery stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, including Virginia, and serves nearly 10 million customers every week. Food Lion provides the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, committed to affordability, freshness, and the towns and cities it serves.

Recognized for its great taste and supreme quality and craftsmanship, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“This partnership between Eckrich and Food Lion is perfect for race fans,” said Wallace Jr. “If you live in the Southeast, you know all about Food Lion and all their great food and service, and Eckrich makes great sausage for tailgating. Fans can go to Food Lion, get some Eckrich for the grill, and come root for us at the track or during their homegating parties.”

The Richmond 400 at Richmond Raceway is scheduled for this Saturday night, April 21 The race will be televised live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.eckrich.com. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

