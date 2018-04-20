Bell wins at Richmond; Sadler collects $100,000

Christopher Bell held off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate to win Friday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series race ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

“My teammate was really good. I knew throughout both practices that both of our cars were going to be really strong. Joe Gibbs Racing has been producing really, really fast Camrys for the last couple weeks and it’s really shown.” Bell said.

This was Bell’s second career victory in the series. Bell also has the most laps-led among active drivers in the NXS after eight races with 192.

“I’m just really thankful for all of our partners at Rheem, GameStop, Toyota, TRD and everyone that was watching on the Xfinity X1 app, Xfinity for supporting the series and thank you to all of the fans that came out.” Bell said.

Elliott Sadler won the first stage and finished third. Sadler also won the $100,000 bonus as the top finisher in the Dash for Cash and holds the series points lead by 29 points

“To not win the race is bad, but to win the $100,000 is great.” said Sadler

Matt Tifft had a strong run and finished fourth.

“That was more work than I thought I was going to have to do tonight. We were definitely a top-three car, we just needed a Cup race worth of distance to get there.” said Cindric. “We had a great long-run car all night and definitely a car that was able to contend for the win. I’m really, really happy with the guys.”

Austin Cindric finished fifth and will be in the Dash for Cash next weekend at Talladega along with Bell and Sadler.

“It feels great to put together a weekend from start to finish like this and finally get the result we deserve to go along with it. Our No. 2 National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet Camaro was fast all day long.” said Tiff.

