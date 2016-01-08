JTG Daugherty Racing Talladega Superspeedway Preview

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: GEICO 500

Date/Time: Sunday, April 29 at 2:00pmET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

ATMOSPHERE AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY: “It’s Talladega (Superspeedway),” Allmendinger said. “It’s an insane place. You get a huge crowd. It’s got it’s own town inside the infield. It can be a scary race. I’ve had some good runs, and I’ve been on my hood on the front straightaway and on the back straightaway. It’s one of those races that I wouldn’t say I really get pumped up for, but with 20 laps to go if you can survive until that point, you know you’re in for a fight and anything can happen. Expect the unexpected and hope for the best.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 DEGREE CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY: “Talladega Superspeedway and I have a very love-hate relationship,” Buescher said. “I am not a huge Talladega fan because it has not gone well for me in awhile. Superspeedway racing in general has been tough for me in the past. We did start off this year on a high note. Daytona (International Speedway) went really well with a top-five finish, so I am looking forward to seeing how that evolves into Talladega. It’s a different type of racing where it’s going to come down to a lot of luck at the end. You have to have a fast race car. Everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing has been working extremely hard to pick up the speed in our Camaro ZL1s and get something that’s able to draft and lead groups. I think we’re making progress. So much is out of your hands at those types of tracks. We’ll go there and try to enjoy as much as we can, but I want to get through that race and have a day where we finish shiny side up in our Degree Camaro ZL1 with no accidents, and then worry about a good finishing position after that.”

________________________________

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 16

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 1

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 8

Average Start: 21.7

Average Finish: 22.8

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 5

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 32.0

Average Finish: 23.0

________________________________

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 344

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 54

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 87

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

