JTG Daugherty Racing Talladega Superspeedway Preview
by Official Release On Tue, Apr. 24, 2018
JTG DAUGHERTY RACING
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY ADVANCE
Event: GEICO 500
Date/Time: Sunday, April 29 at 2:00pmET
TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
ATMOSPHERE AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY: “It’s Talladega (Superspeedway),” Allmendinger said. “It’s an insane place. You get a huge crowd. It’s got it’s own town inside the infield. It can be a scary race. I’ve had some good runs, and I’ve been on my hood on the front straightaway and on the back straightaway. It’s one of those races that I wouldn’t say I really get pumped up for, but with 20 laps to go if you can survive until that point, you know you’re in for a fight and anything can happen. Expect the unexpected and hope for the best.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 DEGREE CAMARO ZL1
RACING AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY: “Talladega Superspeedway and I have a very love-hate relationship,” Buescher said. “I am not a huge Talladega fan because it has not gone well for me in awhile. Superspeedway racing in general has been tough for me in the past. We did start off this year on a high note. Daytona (International Speedway) went really well with a top-five finish, so I am looking forward to seeing how that evolves into Talladega. It’s a different type of racing where it’s going to come down to a lot of luck at the end. You have to have a fast race car. Everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing has been working extremely hard to pick up the speed in our Camaro ZL1s and get something that’s able to draft and lead groups. I think we’re making progress. So much is out of your hands at those types of tracks. We’ll go there and try to enjoy as much as we can, but I want to get through that race and have a day where we finish shiny side up in our Degree Camaro ZL1 with no accidents, and then worry about a good finishing position after that.”
________________________________
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY FAST FACTS
AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 16
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 2
Laps Led: 8
Average Start: 21.7
Average Finish: 22.8
CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 5
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 0
Laps Led: 0
Average Start: 32.0
Average Finish: 23.0
________________________________
FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 344
Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Top-fives: 10
Top-10s: 54
Pole Awards: 4
First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway
Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International
First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway
Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)
Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Driver DOB: 12/16/1981
Hometown: Los Gatos, CA
Crew Chief: Tristan Smith
FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 87
Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Top-fives: 3
Top-10s: 7
Pole Awards: 0
First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway
Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway
Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Driver DOB: 10/29/1992
Hometown: Prosper, TX
Crew Chief: Trent Owens