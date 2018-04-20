GMS Racing NXS Talladega Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Stats

Gallagher will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Talladega Superspeedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 211. This chassis has been run one time by Gallagher this season at Daytona International Speedway (Start:4th/Finish:6th)

– After finishing 16th at Richmond Raceway, Gallagher sits eighth in the NXS driver point standings heading into Talladega.

Quote

“Talladega is my favorite among the two superspeedways that we go to on the NASCAR circuit. It’s wider than Daytona, so you can make more passes and you can keep a run going. I feel like GMS Racing has a really strong superspeedway program, whether it’s in the Truck Series or the Xfinity Series. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys have been working hard on this No. 23 piece since we brought it back from Daytona and I think we will be in really good shape for this weekend.”

