Trevor Bayne – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Geico 500 – Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Talladega Superspeedway

· Trevor Bayne will make his 15th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Talladega this weekend.

· In 14 previous starts at the 2.66-Mile Superspeedway, Bayne has a career best finish of third, which came in last fall’s event. He also has two additional top-10s in Alabama, a 10th-place result in the 2016 spring race, and an eighth-place result in the spring of 2012.

· In 29 career MENCS starts on restrictor-plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega), Bayne has earned one victory – the 2011 running of the Daytona 500. He also has three top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and has started inside the top-10 five times at Talladega.

· In four starts at Talladega in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bayne has recorded two top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of sixth in the spring 2011 event.

Matt Puccia at Talladega Superspeedway

· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Talladega on Sunday. In 13 previous races at the 2.66-Mile superspeedway, Puccia recorded a best finish of second with former driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2014 event. He was also atop the box for Bayne’s third-place result last fall, and has five career top-five finishes as a crew chief in the cup series.

On the Car

AdvoCare is currently in its fourth season as a primary partner on the No. 6 in the MENCS for Roush Fenway Racing. They spent one year as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 in the Xfinity Series prior to making the move with Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 to the MENCS.

Recapping Richmond

Bayne and the No. 6 team battled back from being three laps down to a lead lap, 21st-place finish at Richmond last Saturday night. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native rolled off the grid in the same place he finished and fought an ill-handling car for a majority of the race, but survived the late-race cautions.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Talladega:

“Our restrictor-plate program has me amped up to head to Talladega this weekend. We are coming off a top-three there in a crazy race last fall, so we’re looking to have another strong run in our AdvoCare Ford Fusion.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **