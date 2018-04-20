Kasey Kahne & No. 95 Procore Safety Qualified Camaro ZL1 – Talladega 1 Advance

Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Procore Safety Qualified Camaro ZL1 Preview

GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 95 Procore Safety Qualified Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· CHECK OUT THAT SPECIAL PAINT: This weekend at Talladega, Kasey Kahne will run a special Procore Safety Qualified paint scheme aboard his No. 95 Camaro ZL1.

· PROCORE SAFETY QUALIFIED: Procore is excited to announce their new Procore Safety Qualified program launching May 7, 2018 in observance of Construction Safety Week (May 7-11). The goal of the Procore Safety Qualified program is to give construction professionals technical tools and knowledge to create a culture of safety awareness on every job site. Get Procore Safety Qualified through their FREE classes, which will focus on the five most common OSHA violations. Let’s work together to make our job sites safer.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Talladega, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 20.9 and an average finish of 21.6. He’s completed 4,622 of 5,325 (86.8 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 88 laps. Kahne has earned one pole, four top-five and seven top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile track.

· LET’S GET DIRTY: When the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to Texas this weekend, longtime Series supporter and car owner, Kasey Kahne, will join the competition at The Greatest Show on Dirt at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, TX on April 25th and at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX on April 27th and 28th.

· KAHNE APPEARANCE: Fans will have the opportunity to see Kahne on Sunday morning of Talladega race weekend out at the Chevrolet Display at 10:00am CT for a Q&A session with the fans.

· RACE INFO: The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 29th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Talladega:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

04/25/04 Aaron’s 499 26 30 150/188 Running

10/03/04 EA Sports 500 23 27 187/188 Running

05/01/05 Aaron’s 499 19 24 172/194 Running

10/02/05 UAW-Ford 500 28 13 190/190 Running

05/01/06 Aaron’s 499 37 39 17/188 Running

10/08/06 UAW-Ford 500 25 2 188/188 Running

04/29/07 Aaron’s 499 30 12 192/192 Running

10/07/07 UAW-Ford 500 9 16 188/188 Running

04/27/08 Aaron’s 499 42 23 188/188 Running

10/05/08 Amp Energy 500 38 36 112/190 Running

04/06/09 Aaron’s 499 35 36 133/188 Running

11/01/09 Amp Energy 500 11 2 191/191 Running

04/25/10 Aaron’s 499 22 21 200/200 Running

10/31/10 Amp Energy Juice 500 6 26 188/188 Running

04/17/11 Aaron’s 499 31 37 139/188 Running

10/23/11 Good Sam Club 500 26 6 188/188 Running

05/06/12 Aaron’s 499 5 4 194/194 Running

10/07/12 Good Sam 500 1 12 189/189 Running

05/05/13 Aaron’s 499 10 42 42/192 Crash

10/20/13 Camping World RV 500 28 36 186/188 Running

04/04/14 Aaron’s 499 42 8 188/188 Running

10/19/14 GEICO 500 8 12 194/194 Running

05/03/15 GEICO 500 2 34 158/188 Running

10/25/15 CampingWorld.com 500 2 19 196/196 Running

05/01/16 GEICO 500 11 39 82/188 Crash

10/23/16 Hellmann’s 500 27 35 191/192 Running

05/07/17 GEICO 500 19 5 191/191 Running

10/15/17 Alabama 500 11 8 188/188 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 0 4 7 1

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Looking ahead this this weekend and Talladega, I thought that we were good at Daytona and that our No. 95 had good speed there. I’ve always enjoyed racing at Talladega, and of course you hate getting caught up in the wrecks, but if you can avoid them, you can have an opportunity to really have a great day there. My strategy for every superspeedway race is to try and race as close to the front as I possibly can the entire race. I used to try the riding around in the back of the pack, along with a few other various strategies, but I’ve found that for me, getting up towards the front and staying up there usually works out better for me.”

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: “We built a brand new Camaro ZL1 after Daytona that we’re bringing to Talladega this weekend. In Daytona, we were running sixth at the time before we were wrecked, so I was pretty happy with our race of course up until that point. We’ll bring a very similar package this weekend, and when we combine that with it being a brand new race car, I feel good about heading into this weekend. My game plan of course is to go and win, but I’d love for us to get our No. 95 up to the front of the pack and try to lead every lap in order to also try and stay out of trouble all afternoon.”

No. 95 Procore Safety Qualified Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Construction Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore has more than 2.5 million users managing billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

