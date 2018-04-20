RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway … In 45 Series starts at the 2.66-mile speedway, RCR has accumulated four pole awards, nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes, led 218 laps and averages a starting position of 8.1 and finishing position of 19.2. RCR has completed 4,270 laps of the 5,231 (81.6 percent) that they have competed.

Richmond Review … Matt Tifft was the highest RCR finisher in fourth in the Richmond 250 last Friday at Richmond Raceway. Jeb Burton finished 12th and Daniel Hemric placed 29th in the event.

Dash 4 Cash … This weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond marks the third of four Dash 4 Cash events this season. Matt Tifft qualified for this week’s Dash 4 Cash bonus of $100,000, having been one of the four highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars at Richmond Raceway. The top four series regulars from Talladega Superspeedway will qualify for next week’s final round of Dash 4 Cash at Dover International Speedway.

The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit fourth and 10th, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 13th in the series owner point standings.

This Week’s KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway …

Matt Tifft has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, during which he has collected one pole award and two top-10 finishes. His highest finish of sixth came during last year’s event. The 21-year-old driver also has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts and one top-10 finish at the track. Tifft has completed 99.5 percent of laps he has attempted at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Dash 4 Cash … With a fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway last week, Tifft has qualified for the third round of Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash and has a shot at the $100,000 bonus this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. If Tifft can finish higher than Christopher Bell, Elliot Sadler and Austin Cindric, he will take home the bonus money.

About KC Motorgroup … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivaled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmg.hk

MATT TIFFT QUOTES:

This week you’ve qualified for Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash and have a shot at the $100,000 bonus. How does it feel to make the cut for that as we head to Talladega Superspeedway?

“It’s a huge accomplishment for everyone on this No. 2 team to earn a spot in Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash this weekend. We had a consistent weekend from start to finish at Richmond, which helped us earn our spot. This is my first time ever qualifying for the program, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to go after that $100,000 bonus. This is such a unique program that Xfinity puts on that really helps highlight the series regulars. I can’t thank them enough for the chance to participate. Plus this year, they’ve added the $10,000 bonus to the local community in the Dash 4 Cash winner’s name. That’s huge and something I’d love to be part of. This is a chance for us to shine out on the track but also see where we stack up in the competition since it’s another race without any Cup drivers in it. It’s almost like a Playoff preview for us.”

How does the racing at Talladega Superspeedway compare to the racing we saw earlier this year at Daytona International Speedway?

“At Talladega Superspeedway, we definitely have more room to work with other people and race on than when we race at Daytona. You have a lot more lane choices, which I think helps it put on a really good show. It’ll be a different Talladega this time around though. We won’t have the Joey Logano’s or Kasey Kahne’s out there leading the packs like we have in years past. Veterans in the series like Elliot Sadler are going to be who you’ll have to watch for and potentially try to work with. I’ve got a good couple of teammates in Daniel Hemric and Shane Lee to work with as well. Luckily for me, I’ve been around restrictor-plate racing for a while now, so I feel a little more confident than in years past heading into these types of races. It’s hard for me to ever feel completely comfortable with this type of racing, but I’m heading in to it this weekend the most comfortable I’ve ever been with it.”

This Week’s Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway … Shane Lee will be making his second start for RCR this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway after debuting with a strong run at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month. Lee has two starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, earning a fifth-place finish during the 2017 event. Lee has completed every lap at the track that he has attempted.

About Childress Vineyards … Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

SHANE LEE QUOTE:

Heading to Talladega with RCR for the first time, how do you think your past experience will help you prepare for the weekend?

“RCR is good at restrictor-plate tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, especially the team that I’ll be with this weekend, so that helps the mindset going into that place. With it being an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race, there won’t be any Cup drivers in it and will instead be a lot of drivers that I’ve raced against in ARCA in the past couple of years. That’ll help a little bit since I’ll know how some of them race and what their habits are. You can learn a lot from having Cup guys in a race, but this gives the rest of us a good chance to make a name for ourselves. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep our No. 3 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro up front, out of any trouble and still in contention at the end.”