Ryan Reed – Talladega Advance

Reed at Talladega

In four NXS starts at Talladega, Reed has never started lower than 11th and has led a total of 37 laps.

Cup Series Debut

Reed made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the fall of 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway. Reed earned the respect of his peers by running a clean race. Reed started 18th, completed all 192 laps and crossed the finish line 26th.

Talladega 2017

Ryan Reed was poised to close out stage two at Talladega Superspeedway with a top-five finish when contact from behind sent him into the outside wall. Reed started the race 11th, avoided a multi-car wreck in stage one, then was tapped and spun by a fellow competitor just before stage two concluded. The No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford had been one of the fastest cars in the race, but was damaged beyond repair; leaving Reed scored 29th.

Reed on Talladega

“I wish I could take some of the Daytona magic to Talladega. We have fast race cars and I’ve led laps there. To be honest, I feel like we are better at Talladega, which doesn’t make sense on paper since our finishes are drastically better at Daytona. It’s speedway racing, it seems like you have a stockpile of luck and fortune and we just probably cashed all that in at Daytona. Hopefully since we didn’t win Daytona this year we can go to Talladega and have a good run or win it. We are definitely going to go there and be in contention to win, we are going to be up front, it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

