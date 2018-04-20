Ty Majeski – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski on Talladega

“This will be my first start at Talladega and my first restrictor plate race. In practice we are going to draft early and then try to get in some single car runs. It’s a big field with no Cup drivers, so my plan is to just be smart and try and learn as much as I can. I’ll have to learn how the car handles and see how it plays out with the pack. Hopefully we can avoid any accidents and be around at the end, it will be important to get all the laps in.”

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN?

Go to NASCAR.com/Ford and tell us why you are the world’s greatest NASCAR fan and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans. All season long, Ford will be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy. Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

#FordHallOfFans

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Talladega will be the second of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date EVENT 60 14-Apr Bristol Majeski 28-Apr Talladega Majeski 5-May Dover Majeski 26-May Charlotte Majeski 17-Jun Iowa Majeski 13-Jul Kentucky Majeski 25-Aug Road America Majeski 21-Sep Richmond Majeski 29-Sep Charlotte Majeski 20-Oct Kansas Majeski 3-Nov Texas Majeski 10-Nov Phoenix Majeski

