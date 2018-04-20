Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Talladega Superspeedway

The two-time Xfinity champion has nine career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Talladega with an average finishing position of 12.1.

In nine MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored one win, three top-five and five top-10 finishes and completed 99% of the laps.

Returning to the Site of his First Cup Win

After earning his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Coors Light pole award, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final lap to claim his first career MENCS victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon earning a spot in the Playoffs.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank who served as the primary sponsor for Stenhouse Jr’s two wins last season will return to the No. 17 Ford this weekend.

Fifth Third Day

Every year Fifth Third celebrates 5/3 day on May 3rd by volunteering at local food banks and hosting food drives, among other charitable acts.

With the team traveling to Dover on May 3rd, Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 team will be going to Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday, May 2 to help support the Fifth Third initiative of helping the local communities.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Talladega:

“Heading to Talladega is something I’m excited about. It’s always fun to go back and try to defend our race win. That’s something I always enjoyed in the Xfinity Series is going to a race track where you were the last winner of that race, so it’ll be fun to get back there. It’s always cool having a bunch of friends and family come in town for that one as well, so I always look forward to Talladega. I know Jimmy Fennig has been really working hard on our cars ever since Daytona so I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend.”

