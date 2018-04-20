Five teams take part in a two-day tire test at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. (April 25, 2018) — The cars returned to Michigan International Speedway when five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams took to the track for a Goodyear tire test.

The drivers all had the same goal in mind, helping Goodyear create the best tire for the racing on the two-mile oval.

The following teams spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the track for the test:

· No. 2 Team Penske Ford Fusion

· No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL 1

· No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion

· No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camry

· No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL 1

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman each made multiple runs over both days to assist Goodyear. In addition, fans were able to watch their favorite drivers in action for free and get a glimpse of NASCAR racing before the FireKeepers Casino weekend on June 8-10 or the Consumers Energy 400 weekend on Aug. 10-12.

The sun shining on Wednesday made Keselowski excited to get back to the track in June. The Rochester Hills, Michigan native considers MIS his home track and is ready to secure his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win on the track in June.

“There is nothing like a Michigan summer,” Keselowski said. “It is beautiful in the summer. It is actually pretty nice out there right now.”

Truex is looking forward to coming back to the track for the good fishing in the area and speeds on the track.

“There is a good fishing pond down the street I like to hit,” Truex said. “Just the speed. This place is so fast, it is crazy. I like the bigger, faster race tracks. It has been such a great track for us over the years, especially since I have been at Furniture Row.”

On display was the Dale Earnhardt Sr. 1995 IROC Championship car, the Al Unser Sr. 1978 IROC Championship car and the Rick Mears 1982 Gould Charge Penske PC 10 car. These three cars will be on display in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy on both race weekends for fans to enjoy.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12 start at $35 and are on sale now. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the nine campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands FireHouse and 38 Special located behind Turn 3. Don’t miss 40 years of Southern rock hits with this classic band when 38 Special takes the stage. In August, fans with a Sunday admission can stay after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for the free concert featuring The Cadillac Three.

Visit www.mispeedway.com/50years to see all the latest memorabilia and cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy. The track will also post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway on the website. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.

In addition, the MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will take place on June 9 starting at 6 p.m. in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind event, will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. The event will also feature a special question and answer session from Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood. The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and the MIS Cares Fund. Fans can purchase an individual ticket or a weekend package at www.mispeedway.com/charitydinner or by calling 888-905-7223.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

