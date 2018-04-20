Coca-Cola Unveiled as Primary Sponsor for Austin Dillon and No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2018 Coca-Cola 600

Defending race winner will carry iconic Coca-Cola colors for 600-mile race during Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (April 26, 2018) – Coca-Cola, one of the world’s iconic brands, will be featured as primary sponsor on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 2018 Coca-Cola 600. Coca-Cola’s longtime partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will continue its deep-rooted history over Memorial Day Weekend with defending race winner Austin Dillon carrying the Coca-Cola colors. Dillon recorded his first-career Cup Series victory last May at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

The red and white patriotic paint scheme was unveiled today at Fort Bragg military installation in front of U.S. servicemen and women prior to a lunch with several gold-star families.

“Coca-Cola has made NASCAR’s Memorial Day Weekend a bucket-list experience for race fans,” said Dillon, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family. “I’m thrilled to have Coca-Cola as our primary sponsor for the Coca-Cola 600 – one of NASCAR’s flagship racing events. Coca-Cola has played a critical part in my NASCAR career and I look forward to continue representing the brand and defending my title as Coca-Cola 600 champion.”

Coca-Cola’s involvement with NASCAR dates back 50 years and its partnership with RCR began in 1998. Its comprehensive marketing approach has engaged millions of fans, customers and employees and has earned Coca-Cola recognition as being one of the most recognized brands in the sport. Dillon was introduced into the Coca-Cola Racing Family in 2014 when he became a full-time Cup Series driver. Coca-Cola last appeared as a full primary sponsor with RCR 20 years ago in the 1998 NASCAR Thunder Special Motegi in Motegi City, Japan. Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove the No. 3 Coca-Cola Chevrolet to an eighth-place finish in the 300-mile exhibition race.

Coca-Cola’s continued loyal support of the U.S. Armed Forces was on display Thursday at Fort Bragg when several service members helped unveil the No. 3 Chevy. Coca-Cola recognizes service members at the race track through its successful six-week platform, “NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola,” which runs from May to June and aims to recognize uniformed men and women.

“As a founding partner of the USO, The Coca-Cola Company has a longstanding history of supporting the U.S. military, veterans and their families,” said Ben Reiling, Director, Motorsports, Coca-Cola North America. “We are thrilled to continue to support U.S. service members with the NASCAR Salutes program and to continue our partnership with defending Coca-Cola 600 champion Austin Dillon.”

Last May, Dillon raced his way to victory during the Coca-Cola 600, recording his first-career Cup Series victory and putting the legendary No. 3 car in Victory Lane for the first time in 17 years. Dillon is a two-time NASCAR champion and won the 2018 Daytona 500 earlier this season.

###

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we’re serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife, LLC, our joint venture with Select Milk Producers, Inc., and fairlife’s products are distributed by our Company and certain of our bottling partners.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **