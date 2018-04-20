Full Weekend Schedule for Talladega

Tweet TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, leads the field past the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Talladega Superspeedway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, April 27

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

10:45 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.

11 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11:45 a.m.: Alex Bowman

2 p.m.: Kyle Busch

3:30 p.m.: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft

3:45 p.m.: Austin Dillon

4:30 p.m.: Brad Keselowski

Saturday, April 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

1:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FOX (Follow live)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Sparks Energy 300 (113 laps, 300.58 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

12:15 p.m.: Neil Bonnett family

12:30 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto and Mason St. Hilaire

2:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, April 29

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (188 laps, 500.8 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

Race Details:

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Sparks Energy 300

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Saturday, April 28

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300.58 miles (113 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 113)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: GEICO 500

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Sunday, April 29

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500 miles (188 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 188)

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **