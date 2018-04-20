Full Weekend Schedule for Talladega
by Official Release On Thu, Apr. 26, 2018
Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Talladega Superspeedway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
Friday, April 27
11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
10:45 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.
11 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
11:45 a.m.: Alex Bowman
2 p.m.: Kyle Busch
3:30 p.m.: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft
3:45 p.m.: Austin Dillon
4:30 p.m.: Brad Keselowski
Saturday, April 28
11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
1:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FOX (Follow live)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Sparks Energy 300 (113 laps, 300.58 miles), FOX (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
12:15 p.m.: Neil Bonnett family
12:30 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto and Mason St. Hilaire
2:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
5:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Sunday, April 29
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (188 laps, 500.8 miles), FOX (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race
Race Details:
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Sparks Energy 300
The Place: Talladega Superspeedway
The Date: Saturday, April 28
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300.58 miles (113 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 113)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: GEICO 500
The Place: Talladega Superspeedway
The Date: Sunday, April 29
The Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 500 miles (188 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 188)