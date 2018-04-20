Ty Dillon fastest in first practice

Tweet Ty Dillon topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ty Dillon topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 47.182 and a speed of 202.959 mph.

He took over the top spot at the tail-end of the session, while running in a nine-car pack.

Following him were Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch at a time of 47.247 and a speed of 202.680 mph, Denny Hamlin at 47.249 and 202.671 mph and Ryan Newman, at 47.257 and 202.637 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman rounded out the Top-10.

Hamlin posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 198.109 mph.

