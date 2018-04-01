Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega-Trevor Bayne Statement

Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, gave a statement to media members regarding the news earlier this week that Matt Kenseth will now share the seat of the 6 car for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, at Talladega Superspeedway prior to the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday. Bayne did not take questions.

TREVOR BAYNE, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion — “I appreciate you all coming out here over to the hauler. The purpose of doing this is because I know how this works and I didn’t want everybody wasting their time chasing me around all weekend trying to get a quote. I have a brand new PR guy inside and I would like to break him in the right way. I wanted to get you all together to let you know that first of all, my health is 100%. I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well.

“The second part is that my desire is still as it has always been since I was five-years-old to come to the track every weekend to contend for wins and championships and be a driver at the top level in the Cup Series. Nothing there has changed. I am still going to pursue that because I feel I have the ability to do that. Right now I don’t have much more to add to that. I want to respect your time and I know you have a ton of questions after everything that has happened this week but if you could just allow me to come into the garage and talk to my team and work through this weekend, I would love to have that opportunity. I am here to win Talladega as I had planned to do before any of this. That is what I am going to do. That you guys so much. Again, I want to be respectful to you. Thanks.”