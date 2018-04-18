Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega NXS Post Race

Ford Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sparks Energy 300 – Post Race Quotes (Talladega Superspeedway)

Saturday, April 28, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

9th — Cole Custer

16th — Chase Briscoe

20th — Kaz Grala

22nd — Ryan Reed

30th — Austin Cindric

36th — Dylan Lupton

37th — Ty Majeski

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang

“Went from hero to zero, right? We were in position to get the Dash for Cash and maybe a win regardless of what happened to the 7. But hey, we were in contention. We got shoved off cycle there but it is something out of our control and that is what put us in that position anyway. We can’t hang out head too low, it is just one of those deals. I am excited for Dover, it is one of my favorite tracks and the 22 guys have a lot of confidence going there so maybe we can pull off a win there.”

WHEN YOU SAW THE 7 RUN OUT OF GAS, WHAT STARTED GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND? “I knew that was bad. I knew it was bad because we pitted at the same time. I thought I had done the best job I could saving fuel, probably more than the 7 did because the 7 had the pressure of being the leader and I knew the next guys were 20-seconds behind me and all I had to do was ride. I tried my best to run 40-percent throttle the majority of that stint. It is just one of those deals.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“We were pretty solid all day. Our guys worked really hard in the Haas-Automation Mustang and got us pretty good speed. We are getting our speedway program better and better. Right there at the end I made a good block off of turn two but wish I would have done something different in three and four to get the lead. It is what it is. It is nice to get the experience. I have never even been able to race for a win at a speedway yet so it is nice to get that experience and hopefully I can use it next time.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Mustang

“That was a really weird race. There at the beginning we were kind of running around the back waiting for the big one to happen. The big one just never happened all day long which is a good thing. I screwed up coming down to pit road and locked the tires up and that put us behind the eight-ball. I just didn’t execute on my end. I hate it for the guys and I appreciate the opportunity. We will go on to Charlotte.”

RYAN REED, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

“The pit road thing was a disaster. They wrecked in front of me and I was tryin to get stopped to miss them wrecking and locked them up. I don’t know. We went a lap down there and after that it was just trying to hold on. Then we pitted and the 7 ran out of fuel. Man, we had a really fast Mustang and we led laps. Our car was good, it was good enough to go up there and contend for a win. We knew that. We know it everytime we come to these. We win some and lose some. Daytona is better to us than Talladega for sure. One of these days we will figure out the Alabama luck. I guess I have some bad karma down here.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 24 NETTTS Ford Mustang

DYLAN LUPTON, No. 28 thinQ Technology Partners Ford Mustang

Finished: (Retired on lap 32 after multi-car incident)

“That is just superspeedway racing. Either you are contending for a win or you are out early. Unfortunately for us we are out early. On that restart, the outside line got going really well and we were moving forward and I think the 3 car was behind us and was pushing me a little bit through that high side and then once we started losing banking on the straightaway he pushed a little too much and pinched me sideways and at that point I was just a pinball holding on. It is a disappointment being out so early but we get to go racing again next week and we will try to rebound from this.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 60 Ford Mustang

Finished: (Retired on lap 32 after multi-car incident)

“I am not exactly sure what happened. All I know is that I got right-hooked from behind and got in the outside wall and got t-boned by someone then hit the inside wall. That was the hardest hit I have taken in my life. It is unfortunate. I thought we had a good Ford Mustang today. We were just trying to play it safe in that first stage and got in a comfortable spot to ride with my teammate Ryan Reed. We were just going to kind of ride out the first two stages but that happened. It is just unfortunate.”

