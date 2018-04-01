RCR Post Race Report – Alabama 300

Matt Tifft and the KC Motorgroup Team Show Resilience at Talladega Superspeedway Despite Cut Tire

“We can’t seem to catch a break at these restrictor-plate tracks. We had a strong No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet all weekend. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and my team focused on race trim for this weekend, knowing we needed a bit more of that at our last plate race. I had no issues during the race, and we were able to run in the top 10 pretty much all day. It’ unfortunate that our result didn’t match it. I had a vibration with less than 30 laps to go, but we thought we could manage it to the end. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case this time and the tire blew with just a handful of laps remaining. I’m bummed we couldn’t take home the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus, but we did earn some stage points in the first two stages. We’ll regroup and get after it at Dover next weekend.”

-Matt Tifft

Strong Superspeedway Run Concludes with 15th-Place Finish for Shane Lee and the Childress Vineyards Team at Talladega

“Crew chief Nick Harrison, spotter Andy Houston and everyone on this Childress Vineyards team did a great job of putting us in position to contend at the end. I was eighth on the last restart and we were in a really good spot. I had plenty of fuel coming to the green flag but as soon as they started bumping me from behind our car started missing and gurgling, searching for fuel. I got hooked and ended up on the apron. We were able to correct ourselves and I put our car back into the pack and raced three-wide into 15th. It’s not the finish we were hoping for but I am proud of everyone on this team and look forward to our next race together.”

-Shane Lee

Daniel Hemric and the South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Look Stout at Talladega Run Before Cut Tire

“The South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet was fast all weekend long and we showed that by sitting on the pole, winning Stage 1 and leading a lot of laps today. My crew chief, Danny Stockman, and the guys on this team worked really hard to give me a good car, and I just wish we could have had a shot at the win at the end of the race. It looked like we were right where we needed to be coming down to the end, but the right front tire blew out. I didn’t have tire smoke or anything, so there was no warning. I hate we had bad luck again this weekend, but at least we’re doing what we need to do and bringing fast Chevrolets to the track.”

-Daniel Hemric

