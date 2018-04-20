CHEVY MENCS AT TALLADEGA 1: Post Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1

9th RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1

11th CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 DEGREE CAMARO ZL1

12th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Kurt Busch (Ford)

3rd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Ford)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) continues at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware with the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on Sunday, May 6 at 2:00 pm ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

AN EVENTFUL DAY. YOU HAD SOME CONTACT ON PIT ROAD EARLIER, A LATER TIRE PENALTY, AND YOU STILL MANAGED TO GET IN THE MIX. DID YOU THINK YOU WERE HAVING A SHOT AT IT?

“I thought our NAPA Chevy was good. It wasn’t, I don’t think, as fast as we’ve been previously at the restrictor plate tracks, but I feel like it was a solid car. I got to the end and those guys around me were working together so much. I thought for sure one of them wanted to win a little worse than what they did. They were being very patient with one another and I was surprised by that. If it was me, I feel like I would have wanted to try or do something. Those guys weren’t having it. I was trying to move forward and make a lane and push and they were not interested in advancing. So, it could have been a lot worse, so we’ll move on to Dover.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

ON HIS DAY:

“I’m just glad we stayed out of trouble and got a good solid finish. It could have been a lot worse. Still want a bunch more, but it wasn’t a terrible day for us.”

ON THE RACING TODAY:

“The cars are just pretty unstable so the racing is just different. Nobody is going to want to race quite as hard because their stuff is not driving as good to be able to do it. I feel like people were pretty limited on how their stuff drove, but our stuff drove better than most. We were really fast until we got that hole in the nose and that just killed us. Miscommunication on that, but we will learn from it and move on.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 DEGREE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 11th

GOOD SOLID FINISH FOR YOU TODAY:

“Yeah, that was good for our Kroger Clicklist JTG Daugherty team. We needed to come here and have a good showing. We ran good at Daytona this year and trying to stick to a strategy that keeps us out of trouble. It’s still hit or miss. AJ (Allmendinger) was on the same deal and got caught up in that one there. It’s a little bit of luck involved with just being out of that stuff. Definitely, a more white-knuckled race than usual here. Very on edge. Tires gave out a lot and really slowed our pace down or hurt the handling. So, it was a more fun race than normal out here. I will say that. I am not the best advocate for plate racing, but I can enjoy it from time to time. I’m glad we were able to bring our Degree Camaro ZL1 home in one piece with very limited damage and we got an 11th place finish out of it.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 12th

WERE YOU LOOKING AT THAT VIDEO TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED IN THE ACCIDENT?

“I knew I had help somehow just the way it turned around. Unfortunately, when I was sliding the No. 12 car (Ryan Blaney) hit us and bent something in the rear end. It wasn’t the same after. (Looking at the car) There really isn’t much damage and he hit me pretty hard on the other wheel and it was just super draggy and slow that last restart. Something is bent in the rear end and very loose.”

DID YOU FEEL LIKE WILLIAM (BYRON) TOOK THE AIR OFF OF YOU?

“Yeah, it looks like a racing thing there. I mean something got him off the bottom. I was in the second lane and he came up near my lane and then packed air underneath us and around it went.”

REALLY HARD TO MAKE RUNS HERE TODAY?

“No, I mean it seemed like a normal plate race to me. The cars weren’t handling really good, so you had to be very cautious with the runs that you had and where you had them. I don’t know how that looked to the eyeballs watching from the outside, but inside it seemed like a normal plate race except going 20 mph faster with the lower ride heights.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 15th

“GEICO 500 weekend was not an easy one for us. Our primary car was incredibly fast in practice, but we were forced pull out our backup car after I got caught up in the big wreck on Friday. We were confident in this backup car though because it has run well at superspeedways in the past. We knew that we wanted to run a conservative race at the beginning after we got too aggressive in Daytona and were taken out before the end of Stage 1. Our plan to survive worked, but we were but by a tire issue early on and had to come back from a lap down. It is not how we wanted to race, but we battled back to the lead lap and a top-15 finish. A solid finish is exactly what we needed. I know it was a tough weekend for our GEICO Camaro ZL1 team, and I appreciate all of their hard work to keep us in this thing.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined in multi-car accident on Lap 166. Finished 29th

THIS WAS YOUR FIRST RACE HERE IN A CUP CAR. WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT LED TO THE ACCIDENT?

“Honestly, I think we just got side-drafted going into (Turn) 3 and got me a little bit free and then I think I just packed some air on his (Jimmie Johnson, No. 48) left rear. I haven’t seen a replay so I can’t really tell. Hopefully one of our guys can get it done. It was just unfortunate that we couldn’t get to the end of the race, but we’ll learn from it and come back here in the fall and hopefully have an even better run.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SCOOPER CAT CAMARO ZL1 – Involved in multi-car accident on lap 166

WHAT HAPPENED?

“I just saw them wrecking in front of me and I got it slowed down. I went to cut through the grass because everybody was kind of wrecking that way and when I hit the grass it just tore the oil cooler off of it. It sucks because we really wouldn’t have had any damage if I had kind of rolled through the grass. It’s part of this racing and hate it. We were on the good side of it at Daytona, bad side here we will just go back to Daytona and see what we can do there.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – Involved in multi-car accident on lap 166

“Yeah I’m not sure what happened. I just saw the 48 spin and all heck broke loose after that. I actually got it checked up, got it to the apron. There was so much smoke and grass flying. I had it slowed down. I wasn’t going to drive into the wreck and just got clobbered from the right side. I don’t know. I felt like I did everything I was supposed to do and still got wrecked.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Involved in a multi-car accident on lap 71

A LOT OF DAMAGE TO YOUR CAR AND TIME EXPIRED WHILE THE TEAM WAS TRYING TO FIX IT, SO YOUR DAY IS FINISHED. HOW WOULD YOU SUM-UP THE RACING WITH THIS NEW PACKAGE TO THAT POINT OF THE RACE?

“Oh, I think everybody’s cars were really on the edge so I think that’s why so far we’ve seen a lot of single-file racing. It’s just because it’s tougher, I think, for anybody to be aggressive because they’re out of control in a single-file line, at lease I am. It looks like other people are. Yeah, I don’t know. I was ready to get to go do some racing. That whole first stage was a little uneventful you know, just single-file. I think we had a group of like six cars, so I was ready to hopefully get to race aggressively in the second stage. But, I’m not really sure what happened in the wreck. I saw Jamie (McMurray) get loose and then I saw the No. 20 (Eric Jones) get into the wall and then I had nowhere to go and got into Jamie. I hate that we tore up a Credit One Bank Chevy. Like I said, I was just kind of ready to go racing and didn’t really get to today.”

TALK ABOUT THE INCIDENT AND THEN YOUR TEAM’S EFFORT TO GET THE CAR BACK ON TRACK:

“Yeah, I mean I haven’t really seen what happened. I saw Jamie (McMurray) get loose and then I saw the No. 20 get into the wall and then Jamie came back down and I ran into him. Just nothing I could really do and then there wasn’t much we were trying to repair there we were just waiting on pit road to close so we could back up and get back to the garage area and out of the way of everybody on pit road. I hate that we are going to get a DNF here. I feel like our Credit One Bank Chevy drove a little bit better than it did at Daytona, so would have liked to have gotten to race. I didn’t really ever feel like we got to race we were just single file and it was kind of boring. I was ready to start racing get two and three wide it would have been fun but ended up getting in a crash.”

ON THE ACCIDENT:

“I don’t know if you are asking about the wreck I didn’t really see much. I saw Jamie (McMurray) get loose and then the No. 20 got into the wall and we were just kind of caught up in it. There wasn’t really anywhere I could go.”

ON THE HANDLING OF THE CARS:

“Yeah, I think the cars are a handful to drive and I think that is why we have seen a lot of single file racing just because everybody’s confidence in their cars isn’t as high as it has been in the past. Less big moves and stuff, so I think it kind of gets single file because of that.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy; follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy; and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamchevy

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **