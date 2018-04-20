SiteOne Landscape Supply to Partner with JR Motorsports and the No. 7 Team at Dover International Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2018) – JR Motorsports announced today that SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, will serve as primary sponsor of Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team for the upcoming OneMain Financial 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, May 5.

“We’re proud to sponsor Justin and the No. 7 team at Dover this year,” said Dave Brower, vice president of marketing for SiteOne. “At SiteOne, we’re passionate about helping our customers win every day in the green industry. JR Motorsports is passionate about winning as well, so it’s exciting to be able to connect with our customers through NASCAR together with a high-performing team.”

With more than 500 locations, SiteOne Landscape Supply is the preferred destination for green industry pros. As the leading distributor of wholesale irrigation, landscape lighting, nursery, hardscape, maintenance products and landscape supplies, it’s a one-stop-shop for professional contractors looking for the industry’s top brands together with unmatched expertise and partnership.

“I’m excited to have SiteOne Landscape Supply, a company that my family uses for our at-home landscaping projects, come on board with us at Dover International Speedway,” said Allgaier. “With a motto like ‘stronger together,’ it’s obvious they know the importance of teamwork, which is something that we also rely on week-in and week-out to be successful at the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together during the Dover race weekend.”

Allgaier is in his third year with JRM and is coming off the first multi-win season of his NXS career. The 31-year-old driver’s 2018 season is already off to a great start with more than 150 laps led in competition and five top-five finishes. This weekend, Allgaier will also compete for the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus.

The OneMain Financial 200 NXS race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 5.

ABOUT SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.SiteOne.com/

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 17th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014 and 2017. The company also competes in Late Models and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

