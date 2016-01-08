JTG Daugherty Racing Dover International Speedway Preview
by Official Release On Tue, May. 01, 2018
JTG DAUGHERTY RACING
DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ADVANCE
Event: AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Date/Time: Sunday, May 6 at 2:00pmET
TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
RACING AT DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Racing at Dover (International Speedway) can be really similar to Bristol (Motor Speedway) at times,” Allmendinger said. “Now, with Bristol using the VHT, it’s a little bit different. Over the last couple of years, and I think it depends on what kind of tire Goodyear brings, the groove has really started to widen out. There’s other times the track rubbers up and you can run the bottom. It’s a fun racetrack. It’s a racetrack where early on, I was pretty good at it. The last couple of years I’ve struggled there, but it’s one of those racetracks where you have to have a good setup in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1. The tires have gotten more critical there with how badly they go away. It’s a unique racetrack. It definitely feels like a faster Bristol if that’s even possible. It’s one of those racetracks that we all enjoy going to because it’s something different.”
RUBBER ON THE CONCRETE SURFACE: “It’s really strange how the rubber gets laid down during a green flag run, and then a caution will come out and we’ll pick it all back up,” Allmendinger said. “Especially if it’s a softer tire that lays down a lot of rubber. The rubber will start chunking coming off the car, and it creates a surface where you’ve got to find grooves around the rubber. You get under caution and in about two laps it looks like nobody has run on the track and you start over. If you get a lot of cautions, it makes it a big challenge to figure out what our Kroger ClickList Camaro really needs. It makes it part of the unique challenge of racing at Dover.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY SIMILARITY TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: “The way we drive Bristol (Motor Speedway) to Dover (International Speedway) is not the same,” Buescher said. “It’s concrete. It’s high-banked. But it’s twice the size. The banking transitions are a lot different. That track puts down rubber similar to how Bristol does, but without any grinding or VHT. Without any of that, it’s a little different how the line moves around.”
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: “It’s like a roller coaster,” Buescher said. “You have a big drop down into the corner then it throws you out of the banking on the exit. It drives really nothing like Bristol to me. It’s one of my more favorable tracks that isn’t a short track. It’s always changing every time you go there. You’re always learning. It’s a little bit of survival of the fittest. If you get in an accident on any of the straightaways it can get bottle-necked in a hurry. We’re on a good survival streak in our No. 37 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1, and we’ll keep that going and get a decent finish out of it.”
________________________________
DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS
AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 20
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 3
Laps Led: 152
Average Start: 18.0
Average Finish: 23.0
CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 4
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 0
Laps Led: 0
Average Start: 24.2
Average Finish: 23.5
________________________________
FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 345
Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Top-fives: 10
Top-10s: 54
Pole Awards: 4
First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway
Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International
First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway
Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)
Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Driver DOB: 12/16/1981
Hometown: Los Gatos, CA
Crew Chief: Tristan Smith
FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 88
Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Top-fives: 3
Top-10s: 7
Pole Awards: 0
First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway
Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway
Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Driver DOB: 10/29/1992
Hometown: Prosper, TX
Crew Chief: Trent Owens