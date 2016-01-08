JTG Daugherty Racing Dover International Speedway Preview

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Date/Time: Sunday, May 6 at 2:00pmET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Racing at Dover (International Speedway) can be really similar to Bristol (Motor Speedway) at times,” Allmendinger said. “Now, with Bristol using the VHT, it’s a little bit different. Over the last couple of years, and I think it depends on what kind of tire Goodyear brings, the groove has really started to widen out. There’s other times the track rubbers up and you can run the bottom. It’s a fun racetrack. It’s a racetrack where early on, I was pretty good at it. The last couple of years I’ve struggled there, but it’s one of those racetracks where you have to have a good setup in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1. The tires have gotten more critical there with how badly they go away. It’s a unique racetrack. It definitely feels like a faster Bristol if that’s even possible. It’s one of those racetracks that we all enjoy going to because it’s something different.”

RUBBER ON THE CONCRETE SURFACE: “It’s really strange how the rubber gets laid down during a green flag run, and then a caution will come out and we’ll pick it all back up,” Allmendinger said. “Especially if it’s a softer tire that lays down a lot of rubber. The rubber will start chunking coming off the car, and it creates a surface where you’ve got to find grooves around the rubber. You get under caution and in about two laps it looks like nobody has run on the track and you start over. If you get a lot of cautions, it makes it a big challenge to figure out what our Kroger ClickList Camaro really needs. It makes it part of the unique challenge of racing at Dover.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY SIMILARITY TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: “The way we drive Bristol (Motor Speedway) to Dover (International Speedway) is not the same,” Buescher said. “It’s concrete. It’s high-banked. But it’s twice the size. The banking transitions are a lot different. That track puts down rubber similar to how Bristol does, but without any grinding or VHT. Without any of that, it’s a little different how the line moves around.”

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: “It’s like a roller coaster,” Buescher said. “You have a big drop down into the corner then it throws you out of the banking on the exit. It drives really nothing like Bristol to me. It’s one of my more favorable tracks that isn’t a short track. It’s always changing every time you go there. You’re always learning. It’s a little bit of survival of the fittest. If you get in an accident on any of the straightaways it can get bottle-necked in a hurry. We’re on a good survival streak in our No. 37 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1, and we’ll keep that going and get a decent finish out of it.”

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 20

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 3

Laps Led: 152

Average Start: 18.0

Average Finish: 23.0

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 4

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 24.2

Average Finish: 23.5

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 345

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 54

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 88

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

