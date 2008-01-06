Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Camaro ZL1 – Dover 1 Race Advance

Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Camaro ZL1 Preview

AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway

No. 95 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Dover, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 14.2 and an average finish of 18.5. He’s completed 10,347 of 11,215 (92.3 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 90 laps. Kahne has earned three top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the 1.0-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway (1.0-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 6th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Dover:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

06/06/04 MBNA America 400 12 21 381/400 Crash

09/26/04 MBNA America 400 20 42 13/400 Flywheel

06/05/05 MBNA RacePoints 400 16 35 283/400 Crash

09/25/05 MBNA RacePoints 400 2 16 403/404 Running

06/04/06 Neighborhood Excellence 400 26 7 400/400 Running

09/24/06 Dover 400 21 38 172/400 Crash

06/04/07 Autism Speaks 400 4 11 400/400 Running

09/23/07 Dodge Dealers 400 14 32 384/400 Crash

06/01/08 Best Buy 400 15 31 392/400 Running

09/21/08 Camping World RV 400 36 26 397/400 Running

05/31/09 Autism Speaks 400 2 6 400/400 Running

09/27/09 AAA 400 6 8 400/400 Running

05/16/10 Autism Speaks 400 3 20 398/400 Running

09/26/10 AAA 400 16 28 396/400 Running

05/15/11 FedEx 400 4 36 331/400 Engine

10/02/11 AAA 400 9 4 400/400 Running

06/03/12 FedEx 400 13 9 400/400 Running

09/30/12 AAA 400 9 15 397/400 Running

06/02/13 FedEx 400 11 23 396/400 Running

09/29/13 AAA 400 20 13 399/400 Running

06/01/14 FedEx 400 17 19 399/400 Running

09/28/14 AAA 400 12 20 399/400 Running

05/31/15 FedEx 400 25 4 405/405 Running

10/04/15 AAA 400 17 6 400/400 Running

05/15/16 AAA 400 11 4 400/400 Running

10/02/16 Citizen Soldier 400 17 12 399/400 Running

06/04/17 AAA 400 20 17 404/406 Crash

10/01/17 Apache Warrior 400 21 14 399/400 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 0 3 8 0

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Bristol was by far our best race so far of the season, and we had a top-10 car there. If things would have gone right, I really felt that we could have run in the top-five before we ended up having our mechanical problem. We’ve just tried to learn from Bristol, and I think that some of those things will be able to be used at Dover, which would be great. Looking ahead to this weekend at Dover, I think the biggest key for me will be to do a better job in practice so that I can really understand our Camaro ZL1 when the green flag comes out on Sunday. You want to qualify well at Dover, but the biggest thing is just knowing where we’re at in race trim when the race starts. Too often this year, we haven’t been able to get the car where we need it to be until the second or third run of the race, and by then, we’re just behind. Dover’s one of my favorite race tracks because I’ve just always seemed to enjoy the one-mile tracks. With the unique load on the cars, and the rough surface of Dover, the cars get really difficult to have either front grip or rear grip. The two corners of Dover are really different from each other, so we work on both of those corners and drivers know that they can turn into the corners early at Dover which can help secure the car some. You can search for different grip throughout the track as well at Dover depending on what tire Goodyear brings with us.”

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: “We’re actually taking our Bristol car to Dover this weekend because we felt really good about our Bristol set-up and Kasey (Kahne) said it was one of the best cars he’s had there. We head into Dover this weekend with a lot of things that we were able to learn in Bristol, and we’ll plan on correlating that over to the set-ups needed at Dover. I feel really good about this weekend, and Kasey and the team does as well. We’re going to put a lot of focus in on Friday so that we can unload off the truck better and hopefully qualify better so that we don’t have to fight from behind as much. The challenge of Dover is the entire weekend honestly because the track changes so much from Friday to Sunday. When you unload, we’re usually working on tightening the car up, but then as the weekend goes on, you need to free the car back up for the race. In the race then, you’re usually working to free the car up during the entire race since it’s getting tighter due to all the rubber on the track. The race at Dover also generally plays out to where there’s a really long green-flag run, so as long as we eliminate mistakes, it usually gets down to about eight or ten guys on the lead lap. I feel like we have a really good package going into Dover based off our Bristol stuff, so I’m looking forward to this trip.”

No. 95 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase “Good Stuff Cheap,” Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand name merchandise in every department at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. At Ollie’s, you never know what you’ll find unless you come by and see for yourself!

For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter @OlliesOutlet.

Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

