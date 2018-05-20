Ryan Reed – Dover Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Dover

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway marks Ryan Reed’s ninth start at the Monster Mile. In his eight previous starts, Reed has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His best finish of fifth came in the 2017 spring race.

Dover 2017

Ryan Reed earned a career-best Dover finish with a fifth-place result Saturday afternoon at Dover International Speedway. Reed had a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang and was able to capitalize on pit strategy for track position. Reed led the field to the final stage and over the final 50 laps settled into fifth.

Reed on Dover

“Dover is a place I’ve worked really hard at getting better. I’ve spent a lot of time on the Ford simulator, spent a lot of time watching race footage, talking to teammates and just everyone I could to try and get better there. We got a top five last year and that was really encouraging. The second race was the flange fit body and a lot of new elements that we were navigating. The good news is going out there and getting that top five, I know what the car needs to feel like to be competitive there. I’m looking forward to going to Dover and building off of that strong run we had in the spring race.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

