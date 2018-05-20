Stenhouse Jr – Dover Advance

Team: No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Dover International Speedway

Stenhouse has 11 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Dover with an average starting position of 17.7 and average finishing position of 20.9.

Last time at Dover

After picking up seven stage points in stage one of Sunday’s race at the Monster Mile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Ford to a 19th-place finish securing his spot in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

Fifth Third Day

Every year Fifth Third celebrates 5/3 day on May 3rd by volunteering at local food banks and hosting food drives, among other charitable acts.

With the team traveling to Dover on May 3rd, Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 team will be going to Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday, May 2 to help support the Fifth Third initiative of helping the local communities.

Little Hug Fruit Barrels

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT.

Little HUG Fruit Barrels – Now with ONLY 1 gram of sugars per bottle! Just 5 calories!

Check out special marked packages of Little HUG Fruit barrels featuring the No.17 Ford Fusion to get your own FREE pop-out-and-put-together car! Available at your local Walmart and favorite grocer!

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Dover:

“We have been working really hard on our short track program. Dover is very unique track because of the way you drive up out of the corners. We are coming off a solid run at Talladega so hopefully we can carry that momentum into this weekend.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **