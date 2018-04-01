Trevor Bayne – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Roush6Team and @RoushFenway

AAA 400 Drive for Autism – Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Dover International Speedway

· Trevor Bayne will make his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Dover this weekend.

· In six previous starts, Bayne has a career-best finish of 10th in the 2016 spring race. He finished 21st in last season’s spring event, and 24th last fall.

· In seven career starts in the Xfinity Series at “The Monster Mile,” Bayne has recorded two top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 9.3. His best finish of second came in the May 2014 event at the one-mile oval.

Matt Puccia at Dover International Speedway

· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Dover on Sunday afternoon. In 13 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in the Oct. 2013 event.

On the Car

AdvoCare is currently in its fourth season as a primary partner on the No. 6 in the MENCS for Roush Fenway Racing. They spent one year as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 in the Xfinity Series prior to making the move with Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 to the MENCS.

Recapping Talladega

Bayne was collected in an early multi-car accident at Talladega last Sunday, getting clipped from behind in his AdvoCare Ford Fusion to finish 38th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Dover:

“Dover is a fast but challenging track. It’s a place where we carry a load of speed through the corners and it can get dicey at times. We’re looking forward to getting there and hopefully having a strong run in our AdvoCare Ford Fusion.”

