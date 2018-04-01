Trevor Bayne – Dover Advance
by Official Release On Tue, May. 01, 2018
Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Crew Chief: Matt Puccia
Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Roush6Team and @RoushFenway
AAA 400 Drive for Autism – Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN
ADVANCE NOTES
Bayne at Dover International Speedway
· Trevor Bayne will make his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Dover this weekend.
· In six previous starts, Bayne has a career-best finish of 10th in the 2016 spring race. He finished 21st in last season’s spring event, and 24th last fall.
· In seven career starts in the Xfinity Series at “The Monster Mile,” Bayne has recorded two top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 9.3. His best finish of second came in the May 2014 event at the one-mile oval.
Matt Puccia at Dover International Speedway
· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Dover on Sunday afternoon. In 13 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in the Oct. 2013 event.
On the Car
AdvoCare is currently in its fourth season as a primary partner on the No. 6 in the MENCS for Roush Fenway Racing. They spent one year as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 in the Xfinity Series prior to making the move with Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 to the MENCS.
Recapping Talladega
Bayne was collected in an early multi-car accident at Talladega last Sunday, getting clipped from behind in his AdvoCare Ford Fusion to finish 38th.
QUOTE WORTHY
Bayne on racing at Dover:
“Dover is a fast but challenging track. It’s a place where we carry a load of speed through the corners and it can get dicey at times. We’re looking forward to getting there and hopefully having a strong run in our AdvoCare Ford Fusion.”