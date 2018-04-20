Ty Majeski – Dover Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski on Dover

“A lot of people say Dover is like a big Bristol. We don’t have the results to show for it, but I thought we had a pretty decent car at Bristol. I’ve been doing some iRacing, as well as some work on the Ford simulator preparing for Dover. I’ll have a lot of laps there before I ever get there. I’m looking forward to it, they say it drives like a short track and that’s up my alley.”

Recapping Talladega

In his first career start at Talladega Superspeedway, Ty Majeski was collected when two cars tangled causing a multi-car accident early on in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race resulting in a 37th-place finish.

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Dover will be the third of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

