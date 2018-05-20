CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER 1: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

AAA 400 DRIVE FOR AUTISM

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DOVER, DELAWARE

MAY 6, 2018

BOWTIE BULLETS

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with 39 victories at Dover International Speedway. A win by a Team Chevy driver this weekend would add Dover to the elite list of tracks that Chevrolet has over 40 victories, a feat no other manufacturer competing in NASCAR’s top division can claim. Those tracks include: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

CHEVY HISTORY MINUTE:

Did you know? Bobby Allison, driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, won the first race for the Bowtie brand at Dover International Speedway in 1972. Since then, 18 different Team Chevy drivers and six different Chevy brands have gone to Victory Lane at the Monster Mile.

MASTER OF THE MONSTER MILE:

Career-long Chevrolet driver and seven-time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, leads all drivers with 11 career victories at Dover.

POLE MAN:

Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, leads all active drivers with four pole awards at the Monster Mile on his racing resume.

TUNE-IN:

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 6 at 2 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on FoxSports1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 695 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 39 of 96 races at Dover International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1, has 11 victories at Dover International Speedway (’02 – TWICE, ’05,’09 – TWICE, ’10,’12,’13,’14, ’15 & ‘17)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, has visited Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway three times (’03 – TWICE & ’04)

A Chevrolet driver has won one of the last three races at Dover International Speedway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Dover International Speedway 23 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 195 top five and 370 top 10 finishes at Dover International Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – 10TH IN STANDINGS

“I hate that we didn’t really get a chance to race this past weekend at Talladega, but hopefully we’ll have a chance to put on a good show this weekend at Dover. I have fun racing there, and statistically it’s been one of my best tracks. Dover is all about getting into a good rhythm, hitting your marks and taking care of tires throughout the run. Our Chevy’s have been pretty strong there in the past and I’m looking forward to keeping up that trend this weekend.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – 12TH IN STANDINGS

“A concrete track just slowly rattles your brains out with the way the tires skip across it. It picks up all the rubber every caution. Dover is a super finicky place. Super long day, longest day of the year, 400 laps at Dover, it will be a tough one, but I’m sure we will be good there.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 14TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is really a tricky place. There are usually quite a few caution flags so you have to find a balance between a “green” track for the first ten or 15 laps to a longer run where there is a lot of rubber laid down on the track on a longer green flag run. Finding your balance is probably the most challenging thing at Dover. Corner entry is everything. Concrete tracks are poured in squares just like on an interstate so there are a bunch of expansion joints around the track and it really shakes and rattles the car. Its bumpy – and there are bumps in turns one and three. So, if your car isn’t bottoming out and your splitter isn’t hitting, you are usually ok and it’s just part of the ride at Dover. “I love Dover, wish we raced there more than twice a year, it’s a great race for this Lowe’s for Pros team and I absolutely cannot wait to get there.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – 16TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is just a lot of fun. The way the transition is of getting down into the corners and then climbing the hill up the straightaway makes it a lot of fun to drive. The concrete doesn’t typically change a whole lot. Typically, when you get your car right there, it stays that way.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CAMARO ZL1 – 17TH IN STANDINGS

“The stability of our cars this year on entry should help us out at Dover. Dover has been a track I love to go to. We were consistent there last year, just got to figure out the speed. We will just keep working toward having farther up finishes. We want to be in the top 10 when we get to Dover. It’s another place that we come back and visit later in the year so if we can have a solid run that will help our thoughts going into the Playoffs.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 18TH IN STANDINGS

“I have been fortunate to have some good runs at Dover over the past couple of years. Obviously, haven’t won a race there, but it’s been a solid track. Hopefully, it will continue to be solid for us and me. But there are definitely other tracks that have been more of a struggle.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 20TH IN STANDINGS

“I like Dover; it’s been a good track for me. I ran really well there last year (in the NASCAR Xfinity Series) – we won the Dash 4 Cash in the spring, and then qualified on the pole and finished third in the playoff race. I think I led most of the (NASCAR Camping World) Truck race there as well. Dover’s been a good track for Hendrick Motorsports too with Jimmie (Johnson) winning as many times as he has there. It’s a very abrasive, very physical track, but it seems like it’s always fun because you can move around and really be aggressive. It’s similar to Bristol in that way, but you can drive the car even harder at Dover. I’ll just try to trust my instincts there and go do what I’ve always done.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, NO. 43 ECKRICH CAMARO ZL1 – 22ND IN STANDINGS

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Dover is kind of love-hate. If your car is good it is a really fun place to race. If you just a tick off, it can make for a really long race and you feel like you are in the way all day long. We carry so much speed through the corners; things happen really fast, so you really have to be focused. The same goes for pit road. This is one of the narrowest pit roads and the stalls are pretty tight. The crews have a tough job at a place like that. We had a pair of top-10 finishes there last year, so hopefully we can either match or improve on that effort this weekend.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“Racing at Dover (International Speedway) can be really similar to Bristol (Motor Speedway) at times. Now, with Bristol using the VHT, it’s a little bit different. Over the last couple of years, and I think it depends on what kind of tire Goodyear brings, the groove has really started to widen out. There’s other times the track rubbers up and you can run the bottom. It’s a fun racetrack. It’s a racetrack where early on, I was pretty good at it. The last couple of years I’ve struggled there, but it’s one of those racetracks where you have to have a good setup in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1. The tires have gotten more critical there with how badly they go away. It’s a unique racetrack. It definitely feels like a faster Bristol if that’s even possible. It’s one of those racetracks that we all enjoy going to because it’s something different. It’s really strange how the rubber gets laid down during a green flag run, and then a caution will come out and we’ll pick it all back up. Especially if it’s a softer tire that lays down a lot of rubber. The rubber will start chunking coming off the car, and it creates a surface where you’ve got to find grooves around the rubber. You get under caution and in about two laps it looks like nobody has run on the track and you start over. If you get a lot of cautions, it makes it a big challenge to figure out what our Kroger ClickList Camaro really needs. It makes it part of the unique challenge of racing at Dover.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 DEGREE CAMARO ZL1 – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“The way we drive Bristol (Motor Speedway) to Dover (International Speedway) is not the same. It’s concrete. It’s high-banked. But it’s twice the size. The banking transitions are a lot different. That track puts down rubber similar to how Bristol does, but without any grinding or VHT. Without any of that, it’s a little different how the line moves around. It’s like a roller coaster. You have a big drop down into the corner then it throws you out of the banking on the exit. It drives really nothing like Bristol to me. It’s one of my more favorable tracks that isn’t a short track. It’s always changing every time you go there. You’re always learning. It’s a little bit of survival of the fittest. If you get in an accident on any of the straightaways it can get bottle-necked in a hurry. We’re on a good survival streak in our No. 37 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1, and we’ll keep that going and get a decent finish out of it.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET CAMARO ZL1 – 29TH IN STANDINGS

“Bristol was by far our best race so far of the season, and we had a top-10 car there. If things would have gone right, I really felt that we could have run in the top-five before we ended up having our mechanical problem. We’ve just tried to learn from Bristol, and I think that some of those things will be able to be used at Dover, which would be great. Looking ahead to this weekend at Dover, I think the biggest key for me will be to do a better job in practice so that I can really understand our Camaro ZL1 when the green flag comes out on Sunday. You want to qualify well at Dover, but the biggest thing is just knowing where we’re at in race trim when the race starts. Too often this year, we haven’t been able to get the car where we need it to be until the second or third run of the race, and by then, we’re just behind. Dover’s one of my favorite race tracks because I’ve just always seemed to enjoy the one-mile tracks. With the unique load on the cars, and the rough surface of Dover, the cars get really difficult to have either front grip or rear grip. The two corners of Dover are really different from each other, so we work on both of those corners and drivers know that they can turn into the corners early at Dover which can help secure the car some. You can search for different grip throughout the track as well at Dover depending on what tire Goodyear brings with us.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2018 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Laps Led: 393

Top-five finishes: 12

Top-10 finishes: 28

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 776 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 695

Laps Led to Date: 231,194

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,944

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,096

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,111

Chevrolet: 776

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 763

Ford: 663

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 115

