Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

One MainFinancial 200 – Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 703 this weekend to the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis previously at ISM Raceway in Phoenix and finished in the 30th position.

News and notes: After a rough week, Spencer Boyd and his Grunt Style Chevrolet team are ready to put Talladega in the rear view mirror and focus ahead to Dover. This will be Boyd’s first ever attempt competing at the Monster Mile. “I’m really looking forward to getting to Dover,” says Boyd. “Talladega was a bad weekend for us, so I’m really motivated to have a great showing for our team. They deserve it.”

Sponsor Highlight:

The team would like to welcome on board associate sponsor RV SnapPad. RV General Store and Runaway Campers will also be returning as associate sponsors this weekend for the Monster Mile. RV SnapPad is the World’s only permanent jack pad. Their products are proudly made in America and are based out of Indiana. RV General Store prides themselves on providing small store service with super store benefits and boasts the only RV Warranty Forever program in Oklahoma. They also serve as the official sponsor of “Cruisin’ the Campground.” Runaway Campers is a family owned and operated business located in Marion County, Florida. Among selling mini- campers their main focus is not products and profits… but people.

TV/Radio: The OneMain Financial 200 from Dover International Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, May 5th on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

